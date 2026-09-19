ETV Bharat / bharat

Tejas, HTT-40, Dhruv-NG Handovers Give Fresh Thrust To India’s Indigenous Aerospace Push

New Delhi: The delivery of the latest batch of Tejas, HTT-40 and Dhruv-NG aircraft signals that India’s aerospace self-reliance is entering a phase in which the focus is increasingly shifting from producing platforms to developing the wider technological ecosystem behind them.

The September 18 handover by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) comes as New Delhi seeks to reduce dependence on imported aerospace systems and build domestic expertise across the entire value chain.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence late Friday evening, HAL handed over two Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Final Operational Clearance (FOC) Twin Seater Trainers and three HTT 40 Basic Trainers to the IAF, and four Dhruv Next Generation (NG) helicopters to PHL in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in Bengaluru.

In his address, the Defence Minister described the handing over as a significant milestone in the nation’s progress towards indigenous aerospace capability, technological self-confidence and self-reliance.

“Our aim is to make India capable, self-reliant, and globally competitive in meeting its aerospace requirements,” he said.

A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Final Operational Clearance (FOC) twin-seater trainer aircraft is seen during a handing over ceremony, at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Sep. 18, 2026. (PTI)

Rajnath Singh asserted that India is moving systematically towards self-reliance in defence, as the nation has been manufacturing state-of-the-art equipment indigenously ever since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government began working with the core mantra of self-reliance.

“We’ve taken steps to not only provide the opportunity to defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) to advance in the defence sector, but also encourage the private industry, ensuring a level playing field,” he added, while listing the steps taken by the Ministry of Defence to promote self-reliance.

The significance of the ceremony goes beyond the delivery of nine aircraft and helicopters. The three platforms address different segments of India’s aerospace requirements – from basic pilot training and conversion training for frontline fighter operations to civil helicopter applications.

Taken together, they demonstrate the expanding scope of domestic aerospace design, development, manufacturing, certification and lifecycle support.

The delivery of the two Tejas FOC twin-seater trainers is particularly significant for the Indian Air Force because they are the final two aircraft under the FOC contract.

The twin-seater provides a training pathway on the same basic platform that pilots will eventually operate in frontline service. It retains the core systems and combat capabilities of the single-seat fighter, enabling trainee pilots to familiarise themselves with the aircraft’s systems and operational characteristics before transitioning to frontline roles.

IAF personnel walk past a HTT-40, a Dhruv-NG helicopter and a LCA Tejas FOC twin-seater trainer aircraft during a handing over ceremony, at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, Sep. 18, 2026. (PTI)

This has implications for both training and self-reliance. An indigenous fighter programme requires more than the production of combat aircraft. It also requires an indigenous training architecture capable of supporting pilots throughout their transition from basic flying to advanced fighter operations.

The Tejas trainer helps establish that continuity. The three Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 aircraft handed over to the IAF address another important component of military aviation – the basic training of pilots.

The HTT-40 has been designed and developed domestically by HAL to meet the basic training requirements of the armed forces. Equipped with a modern cockpit and avionics suite and powered by a turboprop engine, it is designed for a broad range of training activities, including aerobatics, general handling, instrument flying, navigation, night flying and formation flying.

Its significance lies partly in reducing reliance on imported aircraft for basic training. Basic trainer aircraft form the foundation of military pilot training. Developing such a platform domestically allows India to exercise greater control over training requirements, maintenance, upgrades and long-term availability.

The delivery of four Dhruv-NG helicopters to Pawan Hans is significant for a different reason: it demonstrates the extension of HAL’s aerospace capabilities into the civil and commercial rotary-wing market.

Configured for civil operations, the Dhruv-NG incorporates upgraded systems, modern avionics and a more powerful engine. Its intended roles include passenger transportation, emergency medical services and offshore logistics.