Tejas, HTT-40, Dhruv-NG Handovers Give Fresh Thrust To India’s Indigenous Aerospace Push
The latest HAL deliveries mark another step towards reducing import dependence and building domestic capabilities across India’s defence and civil aerospace sectors.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The delivery of the latest batch of Tejas, HTT-40 and Dhruv-NG aircraft signals that India’s aerospace self-reliance is entering a phase in which the focus is increasingly shifting from producing platforms to developing the wider technological ecosystem behind them.
The September 18 handover by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) comes as New Delhi seeks to reduce dependence on imported aerospace systems and build domestic expertise across the entire value chain.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence late Friday evening, HAL handed over two Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Final Operational Clearance (FOC) Twin Seater Trainers and three HTT 40 Basic Trainers to the IAF, and four Dhruv Next Generation (NG) helicopters to PHL in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in Bengaluru.
In his address, the Defence Minister described the handing over as a significant milestone in the nation’s progress towards indigenous aerospace capability, technological self-confidence and self-reliance.
“Our aim is to make India capable, self-reliant, and globally competitive in meeting its aerospace requirements,” he said.
Rajnath Singh asserted that India is moving systematically towards self-reliance in defence, as the nation has been manufacturing state-of-the-art equipment indigenously ever since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government began working with the core mantra of self-reliance.
“We’ve taken steps to not only provide the opportunity to defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) to advance in the defence sector, but also encourage the private industry, ensuring a level playing field,” he added, while listing the steps taken by the Ministry of Defence to promote self-reliance.
The significance of the ceremony goes beyond the delivery of nine aircraft and helicopters. The three platforms address different segments of India’s aerospace requirements – from basic pilot training and conversion training for frontline fighter operations to civil helicopter applications.
Taken together, they demonstrate the expanding scope of domestic aerospace design, development, manufacturing, certification and lifecycle support.
The delivery of the two Tejas FOC twin-seater trainers is particularly significant for the Indian Air Force because they are the final two aircraft under the FOC contract.
The twin-seater provides a training pathway on the same basic platform that pilots will eventually operate in frontline service. It retains the core systems and combat capabilities of the single-seat fighter, enabling trainee pilots to familiarise themselves with the aircraft’s systems and operational characteristics before transitioning to frontline roles.
This has implications for both training and self-reliance. An indigenous fighter programme requires more than the production of combat aircraft. It also requires an indigenous training architecture capable of supporting pilots throughout their transition from basic flying to advanced fighter operations.
The Tejas trainer helps establish that continuity. The three Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 aircraft handed over to the IAF address another important component of military aviation – the basic training of pilots.
The HTT-40 has been designed and developed domestically by HAL to meet the basic training requirements of the armed forces. Equipped with a modern cockpit and avionics suite and powered by a turboprop engine, it is designed for a broad range of training activities, including aerobatics, general handling, instrument flying, navigation, night flying and formation flying.
Its significance lies partly in reducing reliance on imported aircraft for basic training. Basic trainer aircraft form the foundation of military pilot training. Developing such a platform domestically allows India to exercise greater control over training requirements, maintenance, upgrades and long-term availability.
The delivery of four Dhruv-NG helicopters to Pawan Hans is significant for a different reason: it demonstrates the extension of HAL’s aerospace capabilities into the civil and commercial rotary-wing market.
Configured for civil operations, the Dhruv-NG incorporates upgraded systems, modern avionics and a more powerful engine. Its intended roles include passenger transportation, emergency medical services and offshore logistics.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu described the certification and induction of the helicopter into civil operations as an important milestone for India’s indigenous civil aviation ecosystem.
The combination of the three platforms is perhaps the most important feature of the September 18 handover.
The HTT-40 addresses basic pilot training. The Tejas twin-seater supports advanced fighter training and transition to frontline operations. The Dhruv-NG expands India’s indigenous aerospace footprint into civil helicopter operations.
Together, they illustrate the breadth of capabilities that an aerospace ecosystem must possess. Singh’s emphasis on developing an integrated aerospace ecosystem is significant in this context.
Aircraft manufacturing cannot be made genuinely self-reliant simply by assembling platforms domestically. The deeper challenge is to progressively localise the technologies and industrial capabilities that underpin them.
These include: aircraft and helicopter design; engines and propulsion systems; avionics; flight-control systems; composite materials; sensors and mission systems; precision manufacturing; testing and certification; maintenance, repair and overhaul; lifecycle support; and global marketing and exports.
Singh specifically called upon HAL to expand its capabilities across this entire value chain. The Defence Minister’s call for greater investment in R&D is therefore closely connected to the handover.
Aerospace technology has long development cycles and requires extensive testing and certification. New generations of aircraft cannot be created simply by scaling up existing production capacity.
Singh urged scientists, engineers, designers, test pilots and technicians to work on technologies that do not currently exist and to develop capabilities capable of placing India in a stronger position in the global aerospace technology landscape over the next decade.
This places particular importance on India’s universities, startups, research institutions, defence laboratories and private aerospace companies. The government’s aerospace ambitions also cannot be realised by HAL and other public-sector entities alone.
Singh called for greater public-private cooperation, arguing that the two sectors should be treated as collaborators rather than competitors.
This is important because a modern aerospace industry requires a large network of specialised suppliers. Private companies, MSMEs and startups can contribute components, software, electronics, materials, manufacturing technologies and specialised engineering capabilities.
The Defence Minister’s emphasis on the export potential of the HTT-40 points to another dimension of indigenous aerospace development.
Domestic demand provides the initial market for Indian aircraft, but exports can create economies of scale and strengthen the international position of Indian manufacturers.
The HTT-40 could potentially serve countries seeking basic military pilot-training aircraft, while the Dhruv family has already provided India with experience in international helicopter markets.
Referring to HAL’s handing over of the aircraft on Friday, Abhinav Pandya, founder, director and CEO of the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank, explained that amidst rising global conflicts, defence equipment supplies are a crucial factor determining a nation’s sovereignty.
“Hence, HAL handing over the Tejas and HTT-40 aircraft and the Dhruva helicopters is an important milestone in the indigenisation of Indian aerospace industries,” Pandya told ETV Bharat. “Though it was long overdue, this acquisition will unleash the future progress of fifth- and sixth-generation fighter jets.”
The significance of the handover ultimately lies in what it says about the trajectory of India's aerospace ambitions.
The objective of self-reliance is not simply to replace imported aircraft with domestically manufactured alternatives. It involves building the ability to design, develop, manufacture, certify, operate, maintain, upgrade and eventually export advanced aerospace platforms. The September 18 handover addresses several elements of that chain.
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