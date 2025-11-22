Tejas Crash 'Shakes Up' Whole System As Village Mourns Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Death
Locals at Wing Commander Namansh Syal's native village in Himachal Pradesh are shocked to learn about the IAF pilot's death.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 11:04 AM IST
Dharamshala: The death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was flying the ill-fated Tejas fighter jet that crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, has left his family and the entire village in shock.
The 34-year-old pilot, originally from Patiyalkar village in Tehsil Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, is survived by his wife--also an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer--their six-year-old daughter and his parents.
The incident has "shaken up the whole system", according to Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd), who says that a court of inquiry will investigate possible mechanical or technical causes.
"The ill-fated Tejas crash has actually shaken up the whole system... The reasons could be mechanical. Or there could be malfunction of fly-by wire or any control surface. The sabotage angle would also be looked at by the court of inquiry team. The FDR and CVR would be extracted... At this stage, to speculate and to say what could have gone wrong is incorrect, and to have lost a brother in arms is very sad," Kapoor told ANI.
While the inquiry goes on, the death of Wing Commander Syal has left his native village in deep mourning. Relatives and villagers gathered in his hometown on Friday, overwhelmed with grief, upon hearing the news of the tragic incident.
As the news reached Syal's native village, relatives, neighbours and locals began gathering at his ancestral home with shock and sorrow. Syal's uncle, Joginder Nath Syal, recalled the moment he learned of the crash. "We received information about the crash around 5:00 pm, when his father called me and told me to watch the news. People of the village have gathered here and all are very sad," he said.
Ramesh Kumar, another relative of the Wing Commander, said Syal's parents are currently at the Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. "His wife, who also serves in the IAF, is in Kolkata for a course. His father, Jagannath Syal, served in the Indian Army's Medical Corps and later worked in the education department, retiring as a principal. The entire village is very sad today," Kumar said.
"He's my brother-in-law... He was supposed to get a promotion. At 34, he was a squadron leader. He was a very humble man."
Mehar Chand, a villager, said, "All of us are very sad to know about this accident. People are going to their house to show solidarity and express grief. The family is not here, but the extended family members are here. He was a brilliant child, and we are proud of him."
Former village pradhan Shashi Dhiman said the late officer had always made the community proud. "Yesterday evening, my brother from Delhi told me about this unfortunate accident, and the entire village is very sad. His wife is in Chennai. His mortal remains will reach Chennai by evening. The last rites will be held here in Patiyalkar village," Dhiman said.
A video of the Tejas crash, which went viral on social media on Friday, shows the fighter aircraft erupting into a massive fireball as it plummeted down, with plumes of smoke billowing. Shortly after the incident on Friday, the IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the crash. The Dubai Airshow, one of the largest airshows in the world, kicked off on November 17.
