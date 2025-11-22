ETV Bharat / bharat

Tejas Crash 'Shakes Up' Whole System As Village Mourns Wing Commander Namansh Syal's Death

Dharamshala: The death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was flying the ill-fated Tejas fighter jet that crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, has left his family and the entire village in shock.

The 34-year-old pilot, originally from Patiyalkar village in Tehsil Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, is survived by his wife--also an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer--their six-year-old daughter and his parents.

The incident has "shaken up the whole system", according to Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd), who says that a court of inquiry will investigate possible mechanical or technical causes.

"The ill-fated Tejas crash has actually shaken up the whole system... The reasons could be mechanical. Or there could be malfunction of fly-by wire or any control surface. The sabotage angle would also be looked at by the court of inquiry team. The FDR and CVR would be extracted... At this stage, to speculate and to say what could have gone wrong is incorrect, and to have lost a brother in arms is very sad," Kapoor told ANI.

While the inquiry goes on, the death of Wing Commander Syal has left his native village in deep mourning. Relatives and villagers gathered in his hometown on Friday, overwhelmed with grief, upon hearing the news of the tragic incident.

As the news reached Syal's native village, relatives, neighbours and locals began gathering at his ancestral home with shock and sorrow. Syal's uncle, Joginder Nath Syal, recalled the moment he learned of the crash. "We received information about the crash around 5:00 pm, when his father called me and told me to watch the news. People of the village have gathered here and all are very sad," he said.