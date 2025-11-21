Tejas Crash ‘Extremely Rare’, Says AVM Kak, Adding India’s Elite Fighter-Building Status Keeps Programme On Track
Air Vice Marshal (retd.) said the Tejas crash was a rare display-flight accident and will not impact the jet’s credibility or future induction.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 10:10 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: An Indian Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-1 crashed during a mid-air demonstration at the Dubai Airshow on Friday, killing the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot flying the aircraft. The incident took place at around 2:10 PM local time when the fighter jet was executing an aerobatic manoeuvre as part of an international display showcasing India's indigenous aviation capabilities.
The IAF confirmed the accident in an official statement:
“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”
The crash, which occurred close to the airfield’s perimeter, was captured on video from multiple angles by spectators. The footage shows the aircraft wobbling mid-air, flipping sharply, and losing control before plunging to the ground in flames. A huge plume of black smoke rose from the impact site as emergency crews rushed in.
‘One-In-A-Million’ Accident, Says Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Kapil Kak
Air Vice Marshal (retd.) Kapil Kak, Founding Additional Director of the Centre for Air Power Studies, told ETV Bharat that while tragic, the crash does not cast a shadow on the Tejas programme or its operational credibility.
Calling the accident “very unfortunate,” he said this was the second loss of a Tejas aircraft, though the previous incident was due to technical issues. “This one, we don’t know what the cause is. From what we have seen in the footage, during the aerobatics at low level, the pilot was not able to control the aircraft, seemingly, but we don’t know. The full investigation will bring out the results,” Kak said.
He noted the significance of the crash occurring at a major global aviation event. “It is a prestigious place where the whole world of aviation assembles. Crashes do arouse interest, naturally. But professionals also know that in airshows, this is not the only time an aircraft has crashed. Every couple of years, some aircraft goes down during a display. It does not create a negative influence on the credibility or future development of Tejas or its marketability.”
India, he stressed, is one of just a handful of nations producing modern fighter aircraft. “There are 5 or 6 countries in the world which produce state-of-the-art fighters. And there are 193 countries in the world. We are exceptional in that respect.”
Technical Insight: ‘Negative-G turn Left No Room For Recovery’
Analysing the manoeuvre seen in the video, Kak explained that the pilot appeared to be performing a negative-G turn at low altitude, a move requiring significant height to safely exit. “It was a negative G-turn. The pilot was trying to reposition the aircraft from the negative-G position. He was not executing a barrel roll; no fighter does a barrel roll so close to the ground. But in the process, he seemed to have barrelled.”
With the aircraft still carrying high forward velocity and very little altitude to recover, the fighter impacted the ground. “Because there was not much height left, he smashed into the ground. It is a one-in-a-million chance for this type of accident to happen,” he said, adding that it has no bearing on Tejas's performance in normal missions.
Kak urged calm, noting that aviation, particularly test and display flying, always carries inherent risk. “From the time we do our first flying sortie, we know this is a dangerous profession. One can meet death at a moment’s notice, unlike any other profession.”
Tejas Programme Will Remain Unaffected, Says Kak
Air Vice Marshal Kak emphatically stated that the accident will not slow down the IAF’s Tejas induction plan or derail international interest. “It is unlikely to have any impact, neither on display performances in future airshows nor on Tejas’s future. It will continue to perform in future shows. It remains on track for the replacement of the MiG-21.”
He highlighted the expanding production ecosystem, “HAL has opened another production line in Nashik. One already exists in Bengaluru. Once the last-minute system tests, including air-to-air missile protocols, are cleared, the IAF should get about 18 to 20 Tejas aircraft every year for the next five years.”
With 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets already on order and another 97 aircraft contract expected soon, Kak said the fleet would form the backbone of the IAF.
“We will have nearly 183 Tejas aircraft. It will be the mainstay of the Air Force for the next 4–5 decades, just as the MiG-21 was in the last four to five decades.”
Rapid Emergency Response In Dubai
Following the crash, Dubai’s emergency authorities confirmed swift action. The Dubai Media Office said, “An Indian Tejas fighter aircraft taking part in a flying display at the Dubai Airshow crashed earlier on Friday, leading to the tragic death of the pilot.”
It added that firefighting and rescue teams reached the site within minutes and were “working to manage the situation.” Images from the scene show firefighters hosing down flaming debris, with rescue vehicles positioned across the crash zone.
India’s Defence Leadership Expresses Grief
India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep sorrow on social media platform X, “Deeply anguished at the loss of a brave and courageous IAF pilot during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with the family in this tragic hour.”
The Indian Embassy in the UAE also issued a condolence message, saying its teams were on the ground extending all assistance and coordinating with local authorities. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all ranks of the Indian Armed Forces also expressed shock and grief, affirming support to the family of the fallen pilot.
All About Tejas Mk-1 Aircraft Involved In The Crash
The aircraft involved was a Tejas Mk-1, one of India’s first-generation indigenous fighter jets powered by the GE F404 engine. The Indian Air Force operates close to 40 Mk-1 aircraft across two squadrons, the Flying Daggers and the Flying Bullets.
These aircraft have frequently participated in international airshows, and the jet that crashed was one of three Tejas aircraft demonstrating at Dubai this year. Mixed fleets are typically sent as part of India’s export outreach and capability demonstrations. Each IAF fighter squadron operates around 18 aircraft. While one Tejas squadron remains based in Sulur, the other has recently been moved to Rajasthan as part of broader deployment restructuring.
Court Of Inquiry Ordered
The Indian Air Force has initiated a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the crash. Investigators will analyse flight data, maintenance logs, pilot records, and the high-quality videos captured by spectators.
The probe will also examine whether the manoeuvre adhered to display flying parameters and if any technical anomaly contributed to the loss of control.
