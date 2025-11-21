ETV Bharat / bharat

Tejas Crash ‘Extremely Rare’, Says AVM Kak, Adding India’s Elite Fighter-Building Status Keeps Programme On Track

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: An Indian Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-1 crashed during a mid-air demonstration at the Dubai Airshow on Friday, killing the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot flying the aircraft. The incident took place at around 2:10 PM local time when the fighter jet was executing an aerobatic manoeuvre as part of an international display showcasing India's indigenous aviation capabilities.

The IAF confirmed the accident in an official statement:

“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

The crash, which occurred close to the airfield’s perimeter, was captured on video from multiple angles by spectators. The footage shows the aircraft wobbling mid-air, flipping sharply, and losing control before plunging to the ground in flames. A huge plume of black smoke rose from the impact site as emergency crews rushed in.

‘One-In-A-Million’ Accident, Says Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Kapil Kak

Air Vice Marshal (retd.) Kapil Kak, Founding Additional Director of the Centre for Air Power Studies, told ETV Bharat that while tragic, the crash does not cast a shadow on the Tejas programme or its operational credibility.

Calling the accident “very unfortunate,” he said this was the second loss of a Tejas aircraft, though the previous incident was due to technical issues. “This one, we don’t know what the cause is. From what we have seen in the footage, during the aerobatics at low level, the pilot was not able to control the aircraft, seemingly, but we don’t know. The full investigation will bring out the results,” Kak said.

He noted the significance of the crash occurring at a major global aviation event. “It is a prestigious place where the whole world of aviation assembles. Crashes do arouse interest, naturally. But professionals also know that in airshows, this is not the only time an aircraft has crashed. Every couple of years, some aircraft goes down during a display. It does not create a negative influence on the credibility or future development of Tejas or its marketability.”

India, he stressed, is one of just a handful of nations producing modern fighter aircraft. “There are 5 or 6 countries in the world which produce state-of-the-art fighters. And there are 193 countries in the world. We are exceptional in that respect.”

Technical Insight: ‘Negative-G turn Left No Room For Recovery’

Analysing the manoeuvre seen in the video, Kak explained that the pilot appeared to be performing a negative-G turn at low altitude, a move requiring significant height to safely exit. “It was a negative G-turn. The pilot was trying to reposition the aircraft from the negative-G position. He was not executing a barrel roll; no fighter does a barrel roll so close to the ground. But in the process, he seemed to have barrelled.”

With the aircraft still carrying high forward velocity and very little altitude to recover, the fighter impacted the ground. “Because there was not much height left, he smashed into the ground. It is a one-in-a-million chance for this type of accident to happen,” he said, adding that it has no bearing on Tejas's performance in normal missions.

Kak urged calm, noting that aviation, particularly test and display flying, always carries inherent risk. “From the time we do our first flying sortie, we know this is a dangerous profession. One can meet death at a moment’s notice, unlike any other profession.”

Tejas Programme Will Remain Unaffected, Says Kak

Air Vice Marshal Kak emphatically stated that the accident will not slow down the IAF’s Tejas induction plan or derail international interest. “It is unlikely to have any impact, neither on display performances in future airshows nor on Tejas’s future. It will continue to perform in future shows. It remains on track for the replacement of the MiG-21.”