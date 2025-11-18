ETV Bharat / bharat

Urge Centre, Bihar Govt To Order Probe If My Parents Subjected To Mental Harassment: Tej Pratap

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday came out in support of his sister Rohini Acharya following her recent public allegations of humiliation by her brother Tejashwi Yadav and the latter's aide Sanjay Yadav, and also urged the Centre and the Bihar government to order a probe if his parents were subjected to any form of mental harassment.

The former Bihar minister, who lost the election from Mahua assembly seat, voiced his sentiments in support of his sister Rohini Acharya in a post on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bihar government to investigate if his parents have been subjected to any form of mental harassment.

"It is being said that some people, Jaichands, are making attempts to keep my parents Lalu Prasad ji and my mother under mental and physical pressure. If there is even a shred of truth in this, then this is not just an attack on my family, it is a direct blow to the very soul of the RJD.

"I request the PM, Amit Shah ji, and the Bihar government that an impartial, strict, and immediate investigation be conducted in the matter," he said in a social media post shared from his Janshakti Janta Dal's account.

Irregularities in ticket distribution, giving tickets in exchange for money, and the collusive politics of flatterers have ignored those pillars who dedicated themselves day and night to build the RJD over the years, he wrote. Today, these same Jaichands, driven by greed and sycophancy, are destroying both the family and the organisation, he said.

"My father is already unwell, he absolutely cannot bear such pressure. I also request the government that if anyone has misbehaved, pushed or manhandled, hurled filthy abuses, or inflicted mental/physical harassment on my sister, my mother, or my father, then people such as Sanjay Yadav, Rameez Nemat Khan and Pritam Yadav must immediately be booked and FIRs should be registered against them," he wrote.