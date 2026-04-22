ETV Bharat / bharat

'Secret Meeting': Tej Pratap Meets Prashant Kishor, Creates A Stir In Bihar's Political Landscape

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and a leader of the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), met Jan Suraj leader Prashant Kishor on Tuesday night, creating a stir in Bihar's political landscape. The two engaged in a lengthy discussion.

Tej Pratap shared photographs and a video of this meeting on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) account. In the video, both leaders are seen greeting each other warmly.

Writing on his 'X' account, Tej Pratap said: "Today has been a day of significant political importance. I met with Prashant Kishor, during which we held in-depth discussions regarding public welfare and the future trajectory of politics."

Regarding his meeting with Prashant Kishor, which has been termed a 'secret meeting', Tej Pratap wrote: "During this interaction, we discussed in detail the expectations of the public and the shifting political equations. This meeting was not merely a formality; rather, it involved deliberations on several issues that could potentially shape the direction of politics in the times to come."