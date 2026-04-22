'Secret Meeting': Tej Pratap Meets Prashant Kishor, Creates A Stir In Bihar's Political Landscape
Writing on his 'X' account, Tej Pratap says "we held in-depth discussions regarding public welfare and the future trajectory of politics."
Published : April 22, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and a leader of the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), met Jan Suraj leader Prashant Kishor on Tuesday night, creating a stir in Bihar's political landscape. The two engaged in a lengthy discussion.
Tej Pratap shared photographs and a video of this meeting on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) account. In the video, both leaders are seen greeting each other warmly.
Writing on his 'X' account, Tej Pratap said: "Today has been a day of significant political importance. I met with Prashant Kishor, during which we held in-depth discussions regarding public welfare and the future trajectory of politics."
Regarding his meeting with Prashant Kishor, which has been termed a 'secret meeting', Tej Pratap wrote: "During this interaction, we discussed in detail the expectations of the public and the shifting political equations. This meeting was not merely a formality; rather, it involved deliberations on several issues that could potentially shape the direction of politics in the times to come."
He added: "I, Tej Pratap Yadav, view this dialogue as a significant experience in my political journey—one that reinforces my resolve to move forward with a positive mindset and a spirit of public service."
In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap's party, the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), suffered a crushing defeat. His party failed to win a single seat. Tej Pratap himself was unable to retain even his own Mahua constituency. In that seat, Sanjay Kumar of the LJP (RV) emerged victorious with a margin of approximately 44,000 votes.
Prashant Kishor's party Jan Suraj, too, faced a severe defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Prashant's aggressive stance and extensive campaign efforts failed to translate into votes. Jan Suraj candidates contested 238 out of the 243 seats, yet they failed to secure a victory in even a single constituency.
Political analyst Arun Pandey said, "Following the crushing defeat both leaders suffered in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, this meeting conveys a significant political message. While only the two leaders themselves can reveal what their future strategy will be, one thing is certain: for the time being, this meeting has certainly created a stir within political circles."