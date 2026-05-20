ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajasthan: Teenage Girl Dies In Crocodile Attack In Chambal River

The incident was reported within the jurisdiction of the Kotwali Police Station when the teenager, Bharti (14), a resident of Rajghat, had gone to water the livestock. The crocodile dragged the teenager into the river when the animals were drinking water.

The crocodile launched an attack on her as the girl began to guide animals out of the river. At the scene two young girls raised an alarm prompting a large number of villagers to rush to the spot.

After considerable effort local people succeeded in freeing the girl from the crocodile's grip, but the teenager had succumbed to her injuries. The incident has plunged Bharti's family into grief.

Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar said that a post-mortem examination would be conducted in the presence of the family members. “The police are currently investigating the matter,” he said. After receiving the information about the incident, the police personnel arrived at the scene and took the body to the mortuary of the district hospital.

Teenage girl dies in crocodile attack in Chambal-river (Special Arrangement)

The Rajghat stretch of the Chambal River is home to a large population of crocodiles. According to locals herds of these reptiles are frequently sighted in the river and despite that local people continue to take their livestock there for watering and grazing. Several incidents of crocodile attacks have been reported in Rajghat in the past as well.