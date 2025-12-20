'Global Leader In Moving Traditional Medicine From Heritage To Evidence': Tedros Praises India At WHO Summit
Tedros recalled Prime Minister Modi's call for global collaboration during India's G20 Presidency and noted that it generated an unprecedented international response.
New Delhi: World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said that healthcare must be integrated and inclusive, while stressing that science and tradition are complementary to each other.
The summit, jointly organised with the Government of India, opened on Wednesday and brought together ministers, scientists, indigenous leaders and practitioners from more than 100 countries.
Addressing the gathering on the closing day, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing traditional medicine at the highest global level. He recalled the prime minister's call for global collaboration during India's G20 Presidency and noted that it generated an unprecedented international response.
He further stated that the prime minister's vision of 'One Earth, One Health' resonates deeply with the core principles of traditional medicine, emphasising balance, prevention and harmony with nature.
Praising India for translating vision into action, Dr Tedros described the country as a global leader in moving traditional medicine from heritage to evidence-informed practice.
The WHO director general said, "Traditional medicine can help address many of the threats to the health of our modern world, the growing burden on economic capabilities, and inequitable access to healthcare services."
Commending India, he said the country has shown that tradition and innovation can advance together. "India has shown the world that traditional wisdom and modern science are not inconsistent, but complementary to each other."
He also welcomed the adoption of the Delhi Declaration as a major step forward. He stated that India has clearly demonstrated that traditional medicine is not a relic of the past, nor an alternative confined to the margins, but a living and evolving science that is increasingly central to modern healthcare systems.
About the outcome of the summit, he said, "We have agreed to ensure safety, quality and public trust through common and risk-based regulation. We have also agreed to safeguard biodiversity and traditional knowledge while respecting cultural heritage, intellectual property and equitable sharing."
The WHO D-G added, "We have agreed to harness digital technologies and innovation responsibly to improve access to research and data generation, and we have agreed to integrate safe and effective traditional medicine into health systems, especially private healthcare."
"As we conclude this summit, let us live united by the shared conviction that the future of health must be integrated, inclusive and informed. By restoring balance between people, communities and planet, we can build healthier societies for generations to come," Tedros added.
He highlighted landmark initiatives such as the establishment of the Ministry of AYUSH and the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, noting that these efforts have helped integrate traditional medicine into health systems, research and policy, contributing to universal health coverage and sustainable development worldwide.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Tedros and discussed the immense potential of traditional medicine on the sidelines of the ongoing Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine here.
"Had an enriching discussion with WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today. We discussed the immense potential of traditional medicine in promoting holistic health, preventive care and wellness," the prime minister said in a post on X. Modi said he also underlined the importance of evidence-based practices and global cooperation in traditional medicine.
Union Minister for Health J P Nadda appreciated the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister for consistently championing traditional medicine and positioning it as a credible and globally accepted healthcare system.
He emphasised India's commitment to advancing AYUSH through scientific, evidence-based approaches and integrating it with modern medicine to strengthen preventive, promotive and holistic healthcare.
Highlighting structural reforms, Nadda noted that AYUSH has been successfully integrated into premier medical institutions, including AIIMS, through dedicated AYUSH blocks. This convergence, he said, has enabled healthcare systems to work in synergy rather than silos, leading to measurable public health outcomes. He expressed confidence that the outcome of the summit would significantly strengthen health systems across the region and beyond.
Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, expressed gratitude to global leaders, WHO representatives, experts, industry stakeholders and Member States for their active participation. (With PTI Inputs)
