Technology Should Amplify Human Judgment, Not Replace It: CJI Surya Kant

Cuttack: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday said technology should amplify human judgment and not replace it. He was addressing a symposium on 'Ensuring justice for the common man: strategies for reducing litigation costs and delays' here.

"Pendency of cases in courts clogs every level of the judicial structure, from the trial court to the constitutional court. And when a blockage occurs at the top, the pressure only intensifies below," he said. He also stressed the need to strengthen judicial infrastructure to reduce pendency.

"This is because without sufficient courts, even the most sincere judicial system will collapse under logistical strain," he said. Justice Kant said technology was very useful during the COVID pandemic. He, however, said that one cannot afford to forget that technology comes with its own shadows.

"In an age of deep fakes and digital arrests, courts cannot afford naive optimism... A reform that excludes the poor, elderly, or digitally unfamiliar is not reform at all, it is regression. That is why I have always maintained that technology must remain a servant of justice, not its substitute. It should amplify human judgment, not replace it," the CJI said.