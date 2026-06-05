ETV Bharat / bharat

Data Centre Specialist AirTrunk To Invest Rs 3 Lakh Crore In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with AirTrunk Founder and CEO Robin Khuda in New Delhi on June 5, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the investment plans of AirTrunk, the Asia-Pacific and Middle East technology company, and its strategy to develop 5 GW of data centre capacity in India after his meeting with AirTrunk founder and CEO Robin Khuda.

"India's digital infrastructure journey is gathering remarkable momentum. AirTrunk has announced plans to invest around Rs 3 lakh crore (USD 30 billion) in India and develop 5 GW of data centre capacity. This is among the largest proposed investments in the country's digital infrastructure ecosystem," he said in a post on X.

Modi noted that such investments will strengthen India's position as a global hub for cloud computing and AI, while generating employment opportunities, supporting local supply chains and accelerating innovation-led growth.

"It is clear that the future of the world's digital economy is increasingly being shaped in India," he said.

AirTrunk is a hyperscale data centre specialist creating a platform for cloud, content and large enterprise customers across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME) region.

AirTrunk CEO Khuda said that Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's digital economy has helped create one of the world's most compelling destinations for technology investment.