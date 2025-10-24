ETV Bharat / bharat

Technology A Powerful Ally, But Justice Will Always Be Profoundly Human Enterprise: SC Judge

New Delhi: Senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant on Friday said technology is a powerful ally, but justice will always be a profoundly human enterprise.

He was delivering the keynote address during the inauguration ceremony of the 29th National Law Conference organised by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka at Kandy.

Justice Surya Kant said technology has become a force multiplier for the judiciary and court administration, and the once paper-heavy corridors of the judicial offices are now being replaced by dashboards that track filings, listings and pendency in real time.

Speaking on 'Technology in the aid of the legal profession – A global perspective', Justice Surya Kant said, as we move forward, certain underlying themes must remain central to our discourse.

"Technology is a powerful ally, but justice will always be a profoundly human enterprise. The essence of our calling lies not in data or algorithms but in conscience and compassion," he said.

Justice Surya Kant said the judge's discernment, the advocate's reasoning, the litigant's dignity and the empathy that animates every fair trial -- "these are the living fibres of justice that no machine can replicate".

He said Artificial Intelligence (AI) may assist in researching authorities, generating drafts or highlighting inconsistencies, but it cannot perceive the tremor in a witness's voice, the anguish behind a petition or the moral weight of a decision.

"Let us be crystal clear, we are not replacing the lawyer or the judge, we are simply augmenting their reach and refining their capacity to serve. Let technology be the guide and the human govern," he said.

Justice Surya Kant said it is not hyperbole to say that the legal profession globally is undergoing a metamorphosis in the sense that technology is reshaping how legal work is conceived, how lawyers and judges interact with information and most importantly, how access to justice is delivered to citizens.

"Our challenge is to embrace this transformation wisely, to harness the benefits while safeguarding the values that define our profession, namely, fairness, due process, transparency, human dignity and accountability," he said.

The apex court judge said case management systems, electronic registries and digital filing platforms have brought about an unprecedented degree of transparency and efficiency.

He said courts in India have introduced virtual hearings, e-filing, and online dispute resolution, which have extended the reach of justice far beyond traditional boundaries, ensuring that access to courts is no longer confined by geography or circumstance.

Justice Surya Kant said that for law students and young scholars, technology has become an extraordinary enabler of learning.

"Judges, lawyers, students and litigants must feel assured that technology is a tool of transparency, not opacity — an aid to justice, not an arbiter of it," he said.

The Supreme Court judge said that for the citizens, technology has opened doors that were once tightly shut.