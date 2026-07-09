ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Technical Defect Cannot Defeat Substantial Justice,’ Jammu Kashmir HC Upholds 50-Year Old Will Despite Missing Executor

Srinagar: In a significant ruling on testamentary law, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has held that the absence of an executor in a will cannot, by itself, defeat the implementation of the testator’s wishes after the will has otherwise been found to be genuine.

Modifying a probate order passed nearly 13 years ago, Justice Sanjay Parihar ruled that the probate granted by a Jammu court in respect of a 1976 registered will would stand converted into Letters of Administration in favour of one of the beneficiaries, holding that remanding the matter for a fresh round of litigation would only prolong a dispute that has remained pending for decades.

The 24-page judgement, pronounced in MA No. 85/2014, arose from a family dispute over a registered will executed by the late Kidar Nath Shastri on December 24, 1976. The will concerned House No. D-87, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, and gave the testator’s wife only a life interest while directing that, after her death, the property would devolve equally upon his three sons.

The appeal challenged a 2013 order of the First Additional District Judge, Jammu, granting probate of the will. The appellants argued that the probate court lacked territorial jurisdiction, the will had not been proved in accordance with law, and most importantly, that probate could never have been granted because the will did not appoint an executor.

The High Court rejected the jurisdictional challenge, noting that the issue had already attained finality in earlier proceedings. It also held that evidence established the testator's last fixed place of abode was Jammu and that the will had been executed and registered there, giving the Jammu court territorial jurisdiction.

On the merits of the will, the court found no reason to interfere with the probate court's findings. Justice Parihar observed, “The findings recorded by the Probate Court do not suffer from perversity or any manifest error warranting interference by this Court.”

The court further held that the appellants had “failed to demonstrate any infirmity, factual or legal, in the appreciation of evidence by the Probate Court.” It also noted that the appellants had conceded during arguments that no proceedings had ever been initiated before any competent court challenging the genuineness of the will.