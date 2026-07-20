ETV Bharat / bharat

Teargas And Lathi-Charges As CJP Protesters Storm Into Central Delhi, Abhijeet Dipke Detained

Police try to evict Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters during a protest marchnear the Parliament, outside RBI building in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Thousands of young and angry people converged on central Delhi on Monday, only to be met by police teargas and lathi charges in a spiralling protest that started with exam paper leaks and gained traction with activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.

Large parts of central Delhi were gridlocked as the protests gathered pace. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was picked up by Delhi Police, the organisation's spokesperson said.

"Police brutally cracking down and beating up peaceful protesters, request MPs to stand in support of students on streets," Saurav Das said.

Clashes broke out with protesters, some in school uniform, streaming into central Delhi, navigating inner lanes and attempting to find alternative routes to get as close as possible to Parliament. Some police personnel and protesters were injured.

Undeterred by the extensive barricading, they walked several kilometres, sometimes joining groups of protesters, shouting slogans, stopping to wait for an opportune moment to break through and breaching layers of barricades at multiple locations.

A few kilometres away, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, requested the medical superintendent to allow him to leave "even if temporarily" to participate in the CJP's Parliament march, asserting that he was feeling "very fine" and that his health parameters were normal.

There was chaos in the area with security forces using batons, lathis and teargas to disperse the restive crowds near Constitution Club, Patel Chowk, Shastri Bhawan, RBI Building and Parliament Street police. Internet was shut down in large parts of the area.

It was also the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments amid uproar by opposition members over the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest that started at Jantar Mantar.

The protesters are demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Security was doubled across the New Delhi district with additional companies of paramilitary forces and police personnel from adjoining districts deployed to maintain law and order.

Several companies of paramilitary forces, which had been kept in reserve, have also been pressed into service as the situation evolved, they said. Several commuters were stranded inside nearby metro stations after access was restricted and station gates were closed as a precautionary measure.

Scores of protesters carrying the national flag also gathered at multiple locations across the national capital, raising slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Vande Mataram" and "Dharmendra Pradhan Istifa Do".

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to regulate the crowds as the demonstrations continued across different parts of the city.