Teachers' Meme: SC Seeks Response From MP, Others On Plea Against Student's Expulsion

The bench observed that minors generally learn such behaviour from their surroundings, and memes having communal overtones should not be encouraged. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Madhya Pradesh government and others on a plea by the father of a minor boy who was expelled from a school in Indore for allegedly circulating an objectionable meme concerning teachers.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. Advocate Nipun Saxena appeared for the petitioner before the bench.

The bench observed that minors generally learn such behaviour from their surroundings, and memes having communal overtones should not be encouraged.

Petitioner’s counsel contended that the penalty imposed was wholly disproportionate to the alleged misconduct, which was not even found to have been proved against the minor boy.

Saxena said the meme account was private and was being operated by at least three children, all of whom were expelled from the school.

The apex court issued notice on the petition challenging an order of November last year of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which upheld the school's decision to terminate the 13-year-old student in the midst of his Class 9 academic session of 2024-2025.