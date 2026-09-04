ETV Bharat / bharat

Teachers Have Duty To Shape Students Into Good Human Beings: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day, emphasising their important role in guiding students to become good human beings. In her message, President Murmu stated that teachers, through their guidance and mentorship, play a vital role in nurturing talent and strengthening character.

She noted that a dedicated and caring teacher can recognise the unique potential of each student, serving as a source of inspiration and encouraging them to strive for excellence. Furthermore, she urged teachers to continually update their knowledge, embrace technology, and adopt innovative teaching methods.

The president also highlighted the importance of promoting independent thinking and cultivating a spirit of inquiry among students. Teachers' Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a great author and philosopher, President Murmu said.