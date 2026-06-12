ETV Bharat / bharat

Teachers' Body To Write To PM, Education Minister Seeking Safeguards For Pre-2010 Appointees

New Delhi: A national-level teachers' organisation on Friday said it will seek legislative and policy protection for teachers appointed before the TET was notified as a mandatory qualification in 2010. A letter in this regard will be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Delhi unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) said in a statement.

Over 25 lakh teachers across the country are facing anxiety and uncertainty following the Supreme Court's May 29 order disposing of review petitions related to TET eligibility requirements, the organisation said.

It further said the National Council for Teacher Education notified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) as a minimum qualification for teachers on August 23, 2010. Before that, appointments in various states had already been made in accordance with the rules, eligibility criteria and selection procedures prevailing at the time, it said.

The ABRSM said teachers appointed before the notification had made significant contributions to nation-building, quality education, social awareness and character-building over the years.

Referring to the Supreme Court's decision, the organisation said while the verdict must be respected, it is also a constitutional reality that courts interpret the law, whereas Parliament and the government have the authority to provide legislative and policy solutions in the larger public interest.

Last month, the Supreme Court reiterated that clearing the TET is mandatory for in-service teachers and extended the time till August 31, 2028, for passing the exam to remain in service.