ETV Bharat / bharat

Teachers’ Body Stages Protest At Jantar Mantar; Demands 8th UGC Pay Commission, Rollback Of NEP

New Delhi: Teachers from across the country staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday under the banner of the All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (AIFUCTO), raising demands related to pay, pensions and education policy.

The protest, in which state-level teachers’ organisations participated, called for the constitution of the 8th UGC Pay Commission, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the proposed education legislation.

The teachers also demanded the reintroduction of the M.Phil programme, delinking PhD qualifications from promotions and removal of the requirement of clearing NET/other eligibility tests for teachers who are already serving.