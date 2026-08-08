Teachers’ Body Stages Protest At Jantar Mantar; Demands 8th UGC Pay Commission, Rollback Of NEP
The teachers are demanding implementation of 8th UGC Pay Commission, OPS restoration and rollback of NEP 2020, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Teachers from across the country staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday under the banner of the All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (AIFUCTO), raising demands related to pay, pensions and education policy.
The protest, in which state-level teachers’ organisations participated, called for the constitution of the 8th UGC Pay Commission, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the proposed education legislation.
The teachers also demanded the reintroduction of the M.Phil programme, delinking PhD qualifications from promotions and removal of the requirement of clearing NET/other eligibility tests for teachers who are already serving.
Among other demands, the protesters sought a retirement age of 65 years for degree college teachers, regularisation of guest, part-time and temporary teachers with full pay, and an increase in government spending on education to 10% of the national budget. The protesters also opposed centralised examinations such as NEET and CUET, arguing that these reduce the role of states in education. They demanded scholarships and fee waivers for students from backward communities, minorities and girls.
Teachers from Uttarakhand also participated in the demonstration through the Federation of Uttarakhand University College Teachers Association (FUUCTA). FUUCTA president Prof U.S. Rana, GRUTA president Dr Rakesh Pathak, Paritosh Singh, Dr Arvind Kumar, Dr Devesh Singh, Dr Radheshyam, Abhishek Gupta, Harshvardhan Pant and Dr Anupam represented the state.
The teachers alleged that education is increasingly being privatised and said government policies were weakening the public education system.
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