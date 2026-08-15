ETV Bharat / bharat

School Teacher Dies, 3 Students Injured As Iron Pipe Touches Overhead Electric Wire During Flag Hoisting In Odisha's Balasore

Balasore: A school teacher died and three students were seriously injured when an iron-pipe they were carrying for flag-hoisting during Independence Day celebrations touched an overhead electric wire in Maitapur area of Simulia block in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday morning.

The deceased teacher has been identified as Priyabrata Behera, a resident of Jaleswar. He was working as a physical education teacher at Royal High School and Royal Public School, a private educational institution in Maitapur.

According to reports, the incident took place around 8 am when preparations were underway for the flag-hoisting ceremony on the school premises. At the time, Priyabrata was bringing an iron pipe to set up the flag-hoisting structure. However, the iron pipe inadvertently touched an overhead electric wire. As a result, Priyabrata and three students who were nearby suffered electric shocks and were seriously injured.

Following the accident, residents and school authorities rushed Priyabrata to Bhadrak Medical in a critical condition. The doctors, however, declared him dead.