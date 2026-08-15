School Teacher Dies, 3 Students Injured As Iron Pipe Touches Overhead Electric Wire During Flag Hoisting In Odisha's Balasore
The three injured students were immediately shifted to Simulia Community Health Centre, where they are undergoing treatment.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Balasore: A school teacher died and three students were seriously injured when an iron-pipe they were carrying for flag-hoisting during Independence Day celebrations touched an overhead electric wire in Maitapur area of Simulia block in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday morning.
The deceased teacher has been identified as Priyabrata Behera, a resident of Jaleswar. He was working as a physical education teacher at Royal High School and Royal Public School, a private educational institution in Maitapur.
According to reports, the incident took place around 8 am when preparations were underway for the flag-hoisting ceremony on the school premises. At the time, Priyabrata was bringing an iron pipe to set up the flag-hoisting structure. However, the iron pipe inadvertently touched an overhead electric wire. As a result, Priyabrata and three students who were nearby suffered electric shocks and were seriously injured.
Following the accident, residents and school authorities rushed Priyabrata to Bhadrak Medical in a critical condition. The doctors, however, declared him dead.
The three injured students were immediately shifted to Simulia Community Health Centre, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be serious.
Students Recount Accident
A Class IX student said, "We were setting up the flag-hoisting structure. When it went up higher, it came in contact with the power line. That is when we got an electric shock. Four or five of us were holding it along with sir. There were many students nearby."
The school campus has plunged into mourning following the tragic incident. The accident, which occurred during preparations for the Independence Day celebrations, has also raised concerns over safety measures in place.
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