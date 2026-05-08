ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar: Lathicharge On Teaching Aspirants In Patna Sparks Outrage; Govt Assures Early Recruitment Notification

Patna: Tension erupted in Patna on Thursday, after police resorted to a lathicharge on aspirants for teaching positions who were protesting to demand the release of the long-awaited Teacher Recruitment Examination-4 (TRE-4) notification by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Several candidates were reportedly injured during the protest, which was organised by the aspirants, accusing the commission and the Education Department of repeatedly delaying the fourth phase of teacher recruitment examinations in Bihar. According to reports, protesters gathered near Patna Science College and marched towards JP Golambar, before attempting to march towards the BPSC office to stage a gherao. Police intervened and used force to disperse the crowd, leading to chaotic scenes in the area.

Dilip Kumar, who was leading the protest, was detained by the police during the agitation. Before his detention, Dilip alleged that nearly 13 lakh candidates had been ''misled'' by authorities regarding the recruitment process. ''The patience of lakhs of candidates waiting for TRE-4 has broken now. We have been waiting for more than two years. The BPSC exam controller had promised that the notification would be issued by April 25, but even that deadline has passed,'' he said.

The protesters claimed that repeated delays in the recruitment process had created severe uncertainty among aspirants preparing for government teaching jobs.

TRE-4 Delays Fuel Anxiety, Raise Financial Burden

Under TRE-4, the Bihar government is expected to recruit around 46,882 teachers across primary, middle and secondary schools. However, candidates alleged that despite repeated announcements regarding the examination schedule, the official advertisement has still not been released.