Bihar: Lathicharge On Teaching Aspirants In Patna Sparks Outrage; Govt Assures Early Recruitment Notification
Under TRE-4, the Bihar government is expected to recruit around 46,882 teachers across primary, middle and secondary schools.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Patna: Tension erupted in Patna on Thursday, after police resorted to a lathicharge on aspirants for teaching positions who were protesting to demand the release of the long-awaited Teacher Recruitment Examination-4 (TRE-4) notification by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).
Several candidates were reportedly injured during the protest, which was organised by the aspirants, accusing the commission and the Education Department of repeatedly delaying the fourth phase of teacher recruitment examinations in Bihar. According to reports, protesters gathered near Patna Science College and marched towards JP Golambar, before attempting to march towards the BPSC office to stage a gherao. Police intervened and used force to disperse the crowd, leading to chaotic scenes in the area.
Dilip Kumar, who was leading the protest, was detained by the police during the agitation. Before his detention, Dilip alleged that nearly 13 lakh candidates had been ''misled'' by authorities regarding the recruitment process. ''The patience of lakhs of candidates waiting for TRE-4 has broken now. We have been waiting for more than two years. The BPSC exam controller had promised that the notification would be issued by April 25, but even that deadline has passed,'' he said.
The protesters claimed that repeated delays in the recruitment process had created severe uncertainty among aspirants preparing for government teaching jobs.
TRE-4 Delays Fuel Anxiety, Raise Financial Burden
Under TRE-4, the Bihar government is expected to recruit around 46,882 teachers across primary, middle and secondary schools. However, candidates alleged that despite repeated announcements regarding the examination schedule, the official advertisement has still not been released.
Dilip Kumar also pointed out that the earlier BPSC examination calendar had proposed conducting the TRE-4 examination in August 2025, which was postponed to September without clarity on the recruitment notification. He further accused the BPSC of attempting to hide its failures following alleged irregularities in previous recruitment examinations.
''The BPSC is playing with the future of students to cover up its failures,'' he alleged, referring to controversies surrounding earlier examinations that were reportedly cancelled over fairness concerns.
Candidates participating in the protest said the prolonged delay was placing immense financial and emotional pressure on students staying in Patna for exam preparation. Teacher aspirant Abhishek said many candidates were struggling to manage expenses related to rent, coaching fees, food and accommodation. ''The burden is increasing every day. Many parents are no longer able to support their children’s preparation expenses. Some students are being forced to abandon preparation and return home,'' he said.
Amid growing outrage, newly appointed Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari sought to calm the situation by assuring candidates that the issue would be resolved through dialogue. ''I am taking charge today itself. I appeal to the agitating candidates to come and meet me. I have also been a teacher and understand the problems faced by students,'' he said. The minister assured that no recruitment opportunity would be lost and promised an early resolution.
''A meeting will be held soon regarding TRE-4 recruitment. The advertisement will be released shortly and a solution will be found within a week. No arbitrary action will be taken,'' he added.
Also Read: