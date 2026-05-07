Tea Workers Look Forward To Higher Wages, Healthcare As BJP Sweeps North Bengal Once Again
"We'll fulfill the long-standing demand for a minimum wage of tea workers," said Sukra Munda, BJP's winner from Malbazar, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: Even during the BJP's lean periods, blessing their candidates had yielded little tangible result. This was because, although the 'lotus' bloomed in North Bengal, the 'saffron camp' failed to grab Bengal's throne. This time, too, the tea workers of North Bengal have showered their votes and blessings upon BJP candidates without reservation. But now, by delivering massive victories for the BJP across Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong districts, voters have effectively reduced the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to zero for the second consecutive Assembly polls.
Bolstered by this success, the BJP is now holding out the promise of "genuine" change. Placing their faith in this prospect, North Bengal's tea belt, too, is dreaming of better days ahead.
Hoping for a hike in wages, tea workers of North Bengal have once again wholeheartedly blessed BJP candidates.
Spearheaded by Manoj Tigga, now Lok Sabha MP from Alipurduar, BJP's triumphant journey in the tea belt of North Bengal began in 2016, when he won the Madarihat Assembly seat. That single spark became a raging fire, when, in the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP did not allow the TMC to open its account in any of the 18 constituencies across the tea belt.
Now, the newly elected BJP representatives have pledged to fulfill the long-standing demand for a minimum wage hike for the approximately 4,00,000 workers employed across the 276 tea gardens in these districts.
Having witnessed the TMC government fail to address their demands for 15 years, workers of North Bengal's largest industry have been consistently voting for the BJP in every election since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in the hope of ushering in better times.
Since Tigga's lone win in 2016, BJP has never looked back in Alipurduar. In 2019, the party wrested control of the Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, it won all five Assembly seats in the district. Gradually, it asserted its dominance across Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituencies, before winning all seats in 2026 in landslides.
Sukra Munda, BJP's winner and prominent tribal leader from the Malbazar Assembly seat, said, "We will fulfill the long-standing demands of tea garden workers for a minimum wage, which has been pending for a long time, immediately after forming the government."
Naresh Chandra Roy, the MLA from Dhupguri, said, "Better days are ahead for the people of the tea gardens. Many tea gardens have shut down in the past; however, we stand firmly by the tea garden community. The tea workers have been deprived for a very long time. Issues regarding water supply, healthcare, and road infrastructure will be resolved. The tea workers voted for us even during our difficult times; I offer them my deepest respects. They have blessed us once again this time. The tea workers have consistently blessed BJP candidates over the years, and now, their good fortune is finally set to return."
It is worth noting that in 2011, when the state witnessed its last political transition, daily wage for tea workers in North Bengal stood at Rs 67. Since then, following a series of incremental revisions, the wage has risen to its current rate of Rs 250. Yet, despite holding 20 separate meetings, a statutory minimum wage for these workers has still not been successfully implemented.
This remains a critical issue, particularly given that tea is the largest industrial sector in North Bengal. The districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar collectively host 276 operational tea gardens — 46 in Darjeeling Sadar, 29 in Kurseong, 6 in Kalimpong, 45 in Siliguri, and 150 in the Dooars. Of the 150 tea gardens in the Dooars, 89 are located in Jalpaiguri district and 61 in Alipurduar district. Workers across these numerous tea gardens are now waiting with eager anticipation, hoping to see their dreams fulfilled. Only time will tell when their better days will finally arrive.