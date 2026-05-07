ETV Bharat / bharat

Tea Workers Look Forward To Higher Wages, Healthcare As BJP Sweeps North Bengal Once Again

Jalpaiguri: Even during the BJP's lean periods, blessing their candidates had yielded little tangible result. This was because, although the 'lotus' bloomed in North Bengal, the 'saffron camp' failed to grab Bengal's throne. This time, too, the tea workers of North Bengal have showered their votes and blessings upon BJP candidates without reservation. But now, by delivering massive victories for the BJP across Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong districts, voters have effectively reduced the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to zero for the second consecutive Assembly polls.

Bolstered by this success, the BJP is now holding out the promise of "genuine" change. Placing their faith in this prospect, North Bengal's tea belt, too, is dreaming of better days ahead.

Hoping for a hike in wages, tea workers of North Bengal have once again wholeheartedly blessed BJP candidates.

Spearheaded by Manoj Tigga, now Lok Sabha MP from Alipurduar, BJP's triumphant journey in the tea belt of North Bengal began in 2016, when he won the Madarihat Assembly seat. That single spark became a raging fire, when, in the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP did not allow the TMC to open its account in any of the 18 constituencies across the tea belt.

Now, the newly elected BJP representatives have pledged to fulfill the long-standing demand for a minimum wage hike for the approximately 4,00,000 workers employed across the 276 tea gardens in these districts.

Having witnessed the TMC government fail to address their demands for 15 years, workers of North Bengal's largest industry have been consistently voting for the BJP in every election since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in the hope of ushering in better times.