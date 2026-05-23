MP Tea Seller Switches To Coal Dust And Cow Dung After LPG Shortage
Rising cost of commercial gas cylinders has forced a local tea seller in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar to use innovate means to cut fuel expenses.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Sagar: A tea seller, Munna Tiwari, who runs a stall within the Sagar collectorate complex in Madhya Pradesh, has devised a novel means to cut down his fuel expenses after the LPG supplies remained erratic following the West Asia war.
Tiwari, who initially used kerosene and later switched to LPG, has now turned to a mixture of cow dung and coal dust to meet his energy needs.
Following the hike in the cost of commercial gas cylinders, Tiwari, who has been operating his tea and snack stall within the collectorate complex for several years, said that his method has helped him save fuel expense, which now amounts to a mere Rs 20 a day. He mixes coal dust with cow dung to form small balls, which are dried and used as an alternative fuel. The stall owner buys coal dust at Rs 5 per kilogram and collects the cow dung to prepare the daily supply of fuel balls.
Tiwari said that as the West Asia war involving Iran, the US, and Israel created a global fuel crisis and with commercial gas cylinders becoming expensive, his livelihood was at risk. He said that this made him devise this method to cut down on fuel expenses.
"The supply of kerosene has stopped and LPG became so expensive that it went beyond my budget. Now I walk every morning around the collectorate premises to collect cow dung, and then I head to the market to buy coal dust at Rs 5 per kilogram. Afterwards, I mix the cow dung and coal dust to prepare the fuel balls," he said. “These balls take a day or two to dry, and we use them later in the furnace."
A customer, Anuj Vishwakarma, said that the novel method adopted by the tea seller was laudatory as it helps even protect the environment and doesn't cause pollution.
"Though it involves manual labour, it doesn't produce pollution. I have been coming here for about five years, and I found the stall owner uses a very affordable fuel source which doesn't produce pollution," he said.
Tiwari said that initially he used kerosene and after its supply got stopped, he was compelled to switch to gas cylinders before turning to the use of cow dung and coal dust.
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