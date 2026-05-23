ETV Bharat / bharat

MP Tea Seller Switches To Coal Dust And Cow Dung After LPG Shortage

Sagar: A tea seller, Munna Tiwari, who runs a stall within the Sagar collectorate complex in Madhya Pradesh, has devised a novel means to cut down his fuel expenses after the LPG supplies remained erratic following the West Asia war.

Tiwari, who initially used kerosene and later switched to LPG, has now turned to a mixture of cow dung and coal dust to meet his energy needs.

Following the hike in the cost of commercial gas cylinders, Tiwari, who has been operating his tea and snack stall within the collectorate complex for several years, said that his method has helped him save fuel expense, which now amounts to a mere Rs 20 a day. He mixes coal dust with cow dung to form small balls, which are dried and used as an alternative fuel. The stall owner buys coal dust at Rs 5 per kilogram and collects the cow dung to prepare the daily supply of fuel balls.

Stall owner in Sagar use mixture of cow dung and coal to cut fuel expenses (ETV Bharat)

Tiwari said that as the West Asia war involving Iran, the US, and Israel created a global fuel crisis and with commercial gas cylinders becoming expensive, his livelihood was at risk. He said that this made him devise this method to cut down on fuel expenses.