TDP Won Kuppam Seat Despite Gerrymandering By Congress: MP Lahu Srikrishna
TDP MP Lahu Srikrishna Devarayalu asserted that the TDP will support both the amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Lahu Srikrishna Devarayalu said that his party won the Kuppam seat multiple times despite gerrymandering by the Congress, which was in power in 2009. He also asserted that the TDP, which is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will support both the amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill.
"I stand here in support of Women's reservation and delimitation. The first question, coming from South India, is whether you are supporting it. The second is, will TDP support women's reservation and delimitation? TDP is in support of women's reservation because we believe in what Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar said," he said.
The TDP MP also said that since Thursday, a lot of women have come to the Parliament's gallery with the anticipation that their representation will increase in the assembly and Parliament. "The time has come for women to raise their voice and make policies," he added.
"We need to understand why they are mooted for this. The other thing that we must accept is that change is constant," he added. He also requested the Opposition to support both the Bills. "I request the Opposition to understand and support the Bills," he added.
"Andhra Pradesh is a special example as no one has gone through it. In total, we lost one Parliament seat to Telangana; there is no politics, the reason being that population migration happened in Telangana. Is delimitation fair? I will give the example of the delimitation of 2009. At that time, Congress, which was in power, did gerrymandering for the Kuppam seat. In 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024, the TDP has won," he maintained.
The Kuppam seat is represented by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
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