ETV Bharat / bharat

TDP Won Kuppam Seat Despite Gerrymandering By Congress: MP Lahu Srikrishna

New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Lahu Srikrishna Devarayalu said that his party won the Kuppam seat multiple times despite gerrymandering by the Congress, which was in power in 2009. He also asserted that the TDP, which is a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will support both the amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill.

"I stand here in support of Women's reservation and delimitation. The first question, coming from South India, is whether you are supporting it. The second is, will TDP support women's reservation and delimitation? TDP is in support of women's reservation because we believe in what Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar said," he said.

The TDP MP also said that since Thursday, a lot of women have come to the Parliament's gallery with the anticipation that their representation will increase in the assembly and Parliament. "The time has come for women to raise their voice and make policies," he added.