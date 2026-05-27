ETV Bharat / bharat

TDP To Allocate 33% Seats To Women In Future: Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party's yellow festival, Mahanadu, began with a bang in the hybrid format. Andhra Pradesh Chief Chandrababu Naidu unfurled the Telugu Desam flag at the party's central office in Mangalagiri and paid tribute to the statue of N T Rama Rao.

TDP Working President and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, Polit Bureau members, National and State Committee members paid tribute to the statue of NT Rama Rao. Thousands of activists from 1,875 clusters watched the Mahanadu this time through the hybrid format. Leaders and activists from 175 constituencies listened to the speeches of key leaders online in the hybrid format.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that the national flag is the pride of the country, and the yellow flag is the self-confidence of the Telugu people. He spoke on the occasion of the commencement of the two-day Mahanadu.

The traffic volume has decreased for the Mahanadu, but the enthusiasm in the ranks has not diminished. He said that lakhs of people participated and cheered on the first day in 1,875 clusters. He praised the party that has become a compass for the country's politics. He reminded the party that they are the only regional party that has played a key role in national politics. He clarified that the birth, election, and rise of the party are all sensations.