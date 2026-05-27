TDP To Allocate 33% Seats To Women In Future: Nara Lokesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said the national flag is pride of the country and the yellow flag is self-confidence of the Telugu people.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party's yellow festival, Mahanadu, began with a bang in the hybrid format. Andhra Pradesh Chief Chandrababu Naidu unfurled the Telugu Desam flag at the party's central office in Mangalagiri and paid tribute to the statue of N T Rama Rao.
TDP Working President and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, Polit Bureau members, National and State Committee members paid tribute to the statue of NT Rama Rao. Thousands of activists from 1,875 clusters watched the Mahanadu this time through the hybrid format. Leaders and activists from 175 constituencies listened to the speeches of key leaders online in the hybrid format.
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that the national flag is the pride of the country, and the yellow flag is the self-confidence of the Telugu people. He spoke on the occasion of the commencement of the two-day Mahanadu.
The traffic volume has decreased for the Mahanadu, but the enthusiasm in the ranks has not diminished. He said that lakhs of people participated and cheered on the first day in 1,875 clusters. He praised the party that has become a compass for the country's politics. He reminded the party that they are the only regional party that has played a key role in national politics. He clarified that the birth, election, and rise of the party are all sensations.
Nara Lokesh made a key announcement that 33 per cent of the seats will be allotted to women in the Telugu Desam Party from now on. He said that the party will allocate 33 per cent of the seats to women in the elections, whether the Bill is passed in Parliament or not. Nara Lokesh announced the issue of reservation for women in his speech, in line with the post he put out on Wednesday morning called Big Announcement.
"TDP's principles are our strength. If investors are queuing up for the state, it is because of the efforts of Chandrababu Naidu. I am ready for a discussion on welfare and development. Are you ready? A family in Nandyal committed suicide after being harassed by the YSRCP. Many BC, ST and minority brothers were killed. The YSRCP is angry with the axe party. Ours is Google, yours is axe. Ours is a fighter jet, yours is a faction. If ours is Kia, yours is kidnapping," Lokesh said.
Cooking also plays a special role in the 'Mahanadu' organised annually by the TDP. It is customary to include the favourite dishes of TDP founder president and late former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao in the menu and serve them to the workers.
This time, since the programme is being held in a hybrid format, the feast was limited to only the members of the Central Committee and State Committee Politburo. The organisers prepared 25 types of dishes to suit about four thousand people. Traditional dishes such as pumpkin halwa, ragi sankati, sugar pongali and others were arranged.
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