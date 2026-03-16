TDP Directs MP Putta Mahesh To Stay Away From Party Activities Over Drug Case
TDP state unit president Palla Srinivasa Rao issued a formal notice to the MP, asking him to submit a written explanation within five days.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has directed Eluru member of Parliament Putta Mahesh Kumar to stay away from party activities after his name surfaced in a drugs-related controversy linked to a farmhouse party near Hyderabad.
According to party sources, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took a serious view of the developments and made it clear that the party would not tolerate any actions that could tarnish its public image. He emphasized that the party would not shield anyone involved in incidents related to narcotics.
Following the party chief’s directions, state unit president Palla Srinivasa Rao issued a formal notice to Putta Mahesh on Sunday, asking him to submit a written explanation within five days regarding the allegations.
In the communication, the party leadership said it had taken serious note of accusations that the MP allegedly consumed narcotic substances during a gathering held on March 14 (Sunday) at a farmhouse in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
"The party high command has taken serious note of the allegations against you regarding the consumption of narcotic substances during the incident that occurred on March 14. These developments are viewed as causing serious damage to the party’s reputation," the notice stated.
The controversy stems from a police raid at a farmhouse owned by former Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, where authorities alleged that drugs were consumed during a private party. As part of the investigation, drug tests were conducted on several individuals present at the gathering, and some were reported to have tested positive.
With Putta Mahesh’s name figuring among those tested, the issue quickly turned into a political embarrassment for the TDP leadership. Party insiders said the directive barring him from organisational activities will remain in force until he submits a satisfactory explanation and the party completes its review.
Political observers noted that the swift action reflects the party leadership’s attempt to distance itself from the controversy while reinforcing its stated zero-tolerance stance on drug-related activities.
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