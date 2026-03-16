ETV Bharat / bharat

TDP Directs MP Putta Mahesh To Stay Away From Party Activities Over Drug Case

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has directed Eluru member of Parliament Putta Mahesh Kumar to stay away from party activities after his name surfaced in a drugs-related controversy linked to a farmhouse party near Hyderabad.

According to party sources, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took a serious view of the developments and made it clear that the party would not tolerate any actions that could tarnish its public image. He emphasized that the party would not shield anyone involved in incidents related to narcotics.

Following the party chief’s directions, state unit president Palla Srinivasa Rao issued a formal notice to Putta Mahesh on Sunday, asking him to submit a written explanation within five days regarding the allegations.

In the communication, the party leadership said it had taken serious note of accusations that the MP allegedly consumed narcotic substances during a gathering held on March 14 (Sunday) at a farmhouse in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.