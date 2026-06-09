ETV Bharat / bharat

TCS Will Take Strict Action If Any Lapses Found: N Chandrasekaran On Nashik Case

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday that the IT software services giant has not received any formal complaints through official channels in connection with the alleged sexual harassment cases at its Nashik unit, while assuring that strict action will be taken if any wrongdoing or procedural lapses are identified.

The IT services major is also internally investigating any procedural failures within its Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) mechanisms.

Addressing the 31st annual general meeting of TCS, Chandrasekaran said: "The preliminary report we have received shows the company has not received any formal complaints through any channels or emails."

"We want to ensure everyone in the workspace at Nashik are able to speak to the investigators. If we find any procedural failures, the processes will be beefed up. If it’s a mistake on the part of any associate, strict action will be taken. We will wait for the formal investigation to close, and we are working with the authorities," he added.