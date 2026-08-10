ETV Bharat / bharat

TCS Receives Employee Data Leak Alerts; Says No Impact To Customer Info

Mumbai: The country's largest IT sector company, TCS, on Monday reported that it has received threat-intelligence alerts alleging a possible leak of "basic" employee data. The Tata group company was quick to add that there is no indication of customer data, customer systems or its own operational systems being impacted.

"The company has received threat-intelligence alerts alleging possible exposure of certain employee information," TCS said in an exchange notification. It added that the information referenced appears to be over four years old and "limited to basic employee information".