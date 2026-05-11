ETV Bharat / bharat

TCS Nashik Case: NCW Panel Flags 'Pervasive Harassment' And POSH Violations; Recommends Strict Action

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has flagged serious allegations of workplace harassment, bullying and violations of statutory safeguards in connection with the ongoing case involving the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The observations were made in a report submitted by the NCW's Fact-Finding Committee, which was constituted under the direction of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, after the Commission took suo motu cognisance of complaints raised by several women employees.

The committee visited Nashik and interacted with complainants, members of the Internal Committee under the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act, 2013, police officials and other witnesses.

According to the NCW, the committee found indications of a ''toxic workplace environment'' marked by alleged sexual harassment, abuse of authority, stalking, intimidation and sustained mental harassment. Quoting the committee report, the NCW stated that certain accused individuals allegedly exercised effective control over the Nashik office and targeted ''young and vulnerable girls'', leading to allegations of sexual, emotional and mental harassment.

The reports also refereed to allegations were subjected to comments denigrating religious beliefs and practices at the workplace. According to the NCW, the committee observed anti-religious remarks allegedly crated a coercive and uncomfortable work atmosphere for some women employees.