TCS Nashik Case: NCW Panel Flags 'Pervasive Harassment' And POSH Violations; Recommends Strict Action
The committee found indications of a ''toxic workplace environment'' marked by alleged sexual harassment, abuse of authority, stalking, intimidation and sustained mental harassment.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST|
Updated : May 11, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has flagged serious allegations of workplace harassment, bullying and violations of statutory safeguards in connection with the ongoing case involving the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
The observations were made in a report submitted by the NCW's Fact-Finding Committee, which was constituted under the direction of NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, after the Commission took suo motu cognisance of complaints raised by several women employees.
The committee visited Nashik and interacted with complainants, members of the Internal Committee under the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act, 2013, police officials and other witnesses.
According to the NCW, the committee found indications of a ''toxic workplace environment'' marked by alleged sexual harassment, abuse of authority, stalking, intimidation and sustained mental harassment. Quoting the committee report, the NCW stated that certain accused individuals allegedly exercised effective control over the Nashik office and targeted ''young and vulnerable girls'', leading to allegations of sexual, emotional and mental harassment.
The reports also refereed to allegations were subjected to comments denigrating religious beliefs and practices at the workplace. According to the NCW, the committee observed anti-religious remarks allegedly crated a coercive and uncomfortable work atmosphere for some women employees.
NCW, the committee observed that repeated anti-religious remarks allegedly created a coercive and uncomfortable work atmosphere for some women employees. The Commission further stated that several employees were allegedly reluctant to file complaints due to fear of social stigma, professional repercussions and the absence of trustworthy redressal mechanism.
The report also raised concerns over compliance with the POSH Act, stating that the Internal Committee for Pune and Nashik was functioning as a common body, which the committee viewed as being contrary to statutory requirements. It further noted that no Internal Committee member had reportedly visited the Nashik unit for compliance inspection.
The panel also pointed to alleged security lapses, stating that CCTV cameras installed at the office were reportedly non functional. According to the NCW, the committee recommended that police authorities consider provisions under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita while investigating the case, including sections relating to harassment, abuse of authority and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings.
The committee also advised authorities to ensure witness protection and safeguard complainants from intimidation or undue interference. The NCW said it has recommended that concerned authorities and the TCS management take appropriate action and ensure strict compliance with statutory safeguards aimed at protecting the dignity, safety and rights of women employees at the workplace.
No official response from TCS regarding the latest findings had been issued at the time this report was filed.
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