ETV Bharat / bharat

TCS Nashik Case: Accused Nida Khan's Husband Detained, Interrogation Leads Police To Locked House

Nashik: The controversy surrounding the Tata Consultancy Services’s (TCS) branch in Nashik, Maharashtra, has taken a dramatic turn as the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the nine involving the company, detained the absconding accused Nida Khan’s husband, and a search for her led to a locked house in the city, police said.

The SIT, constituted by the Nashik Police Commissioner, detained Moin Navid Iqbal Khan (27) within the Mumbra Police Station limits. Moin Khan works at a multinational company and is the husband of Nida Khan, whose maiden name is Nida Ejaz Khan.

Officials said that following her termination from TCS on April 9, Nida had moved to Mumbai to live with her husband after receiving a transfer. However, after losing her job, Moin Khan informed police that she had gone to stay with her maternal aunt, Noori Sheikh, in Nashik, they said.