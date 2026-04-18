TCS Nashik Case: Accused Nida Khan's Husband Detained, Interrogation Leads Police To Locked House
Nashik SIT detains TCS accused’s husband amid ongoing search for absconding Nida Khan in serious harassment and assault case at multinational company branch.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Nashik: The controversy surrounding the Tata Consultancy Services’s (TCS) branch in Nashik, Maharashtra, has taken a dramatic turn as the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the nine involving the company, detained the absconding accused Nida Khan’s husband, and a search for her led to a locked house in the city, police said.
The SIT, constituted by the Nashik Police Commissioner, detained Moin Navid Iqbal Khan (27) within the Mumbra Police Station limits. Moin Khan works at a multinational company and is the husband of Nida Khan, whose maiden name is Nida Ejaz Khan.
Officials said that following her termination from TCS on April 9, Nida had moved to Mumbai to live with her husband after receiving a transfer. However, after losing her job, Moin Khan informed police that she had gone to stay with her maternal aunt, Noori Sheikh, in Nashik, they said.
The SIT dispatched three teams to search for Nida, the absconding accused in a case involving serious charges registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station in Nashik. These charges include molestation, mental harassment, sexual assault, and hurting religious sentiments of women employees at the multinational company. “A total of nine cases have been registered so far,” the police said in an official statement, citing allegations by male employees of the company.
During the search operation, the police reached the house of Nida’s relatives in Nashik but found it locked. “It was also observed that the mobile phones of the accused and her relatives were switched off," the police statement added.
The Nashik SIT continues to conduct intensive interrogation of Moin Khan and is actively pursuing all leads to find Nida Khan.
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