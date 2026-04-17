ETV Bharat / bharat

TCS Nashik Case: Absconding Nida Khan To File Anticipatory Bail, Lawyer Claims She's 3-Month Pregnant

Nashik: In a major twist in the alleged religious conversion and harassment case of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Maharashtra's Nashik, Nida Khan, who allegedly masterminded the conspiracy and is on the run for the last 21 days, is pregnant and set to seek anticipatory bail.

Nida's lawyer, advocate Sahil Sayyed, told ETV Bharat that reports of her being a Human Resources (HR) executive at TCS are incorrect, and she is an associate in the telecall sales team at the firm. Her lawyer said she is not an HR executive and is also not absconding.

A case has been registered against Nida under section 354 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Sayyed said adding, "Speaking of her case, there is only one FIR against her in Deolali camp police station, which does not enlist any specific allegation or rape (which comes under section 376 of BNS). We haven't applied for any anticipatory bail for her yet but we will do it soon".

According to Sayyed, there are various grounds on which they will file for anticipatory bail. "First, she is three months pregnant. Moreover, the accusations levelled against her, including being in the HR department and not accepting complaints were all false as she was not an HR executive but an associate in one of the projects. Since she wasn't in the HR, there is no reason for aggrieved women to bring their complaints to her. Above all, there are no complaints of rape filed against her," Sayyed added.

So far, nine cases have been registered at the Sarkarwada police station in Nashik in connection to the incident and seven people, including a woman, have been arrested.