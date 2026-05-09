ETV Bharat / bharat

TCS Case: AIMIM Chief Owaisi Decries 'Media Trial' Of Nida Khan; Asks If Possessing Burqa Is Crime

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said it was wrong to associate his party to TCS case accused Nida Khan and asserted the latter will be proven innocent in court.

Khan, a key accused in the TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case, was arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday by Nashik police, following which AIMIM corporator Matin Patel was booked for sheltering her while she was on the run.

The developments have evoked sharp reactions from ruling Mahayuti leaders, including ministers Sanjay Shirsat and Nitesh Rane, who have called for a deeper probe against the AIMIM in the case.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of his party in connection with the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, Owaisi said Nida Khan is being subjected to a "media trial".

"Nida Khan was transferred from her job before the FIR was registered. We all have seen the statement of TCS. It says she is not connected in any manner to the HR department. Nine FIRs have been registered so far and in one of them, Nida Khan has been named for allegedly hurting religious sentiments," he said.

Asserting that the complainant in the case is a "member of the ruling party", the Lok Sabha MP questioned whether possession of a burqa or a book on Prophet Mohammad was illegal, adding that it is available in every Muslim household.

Earlier, in Delhi, police dubbed some youth as terrorists because a book of (legendary poet) Mirza Ghalib was found in their home, he pointed out.

"This is a media trial and if the media acts like judge and jury, it is dangerous. It will not serve the purpose of justice. We have faith that the court will deliver justice and the girl (Nida Khan) will be proven innocent. This case will not stand in court," Owaisi emphasised.