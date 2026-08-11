Tax Liability Of Entities Filing ITR-7 Rises Threefold In 5 Years To Rs 1,043 Cr In AY26
ITR-7 is filed by charitable or religious trusts, political parties, universities/colleges/ research institutions.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The total income tax liability of entities filing income tax return ITR-7 was Rs 1,043 crore in Assessment Year 2025-26, about 3 times the liability five years ago, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. ITR-7 is filed by charitable or religious trusts, political parties, universities/colleges/ research institutions.
According to provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, income derived from property held under trust wholly for charitable or religious purposes is exempt from income tax, subject to fulfilment of the conditions prescribed under the Act.
In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary gave details of the income tax liability of the entities filing income tax return in Form ITR-7 (which inter alia includes activities of providing relief to the poor, education, religious, medical, yoga etc.) in the last five years.
The total tax liability of entities filing ITR-7 increased from Rs 356 crore in AY 2021-22 to Rs 1,043 crore in AY26. In AY23, the liability was Rs 419 crore, Rs 816 crore in AY24, and Rs 781 crore in AY25, according to data presented in Parliament.
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