ETV Bharat / bharat

Tax Liability Of Entities Filing ITR-7 Rises Threefold In 5 Years To Rs 1,043 Cr In AY26

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The total income tax liability of entities filing income tax return ITR-7 was Rs 1,043 crore in Assessment Year 2025-26, about 3 times the liability five years ago, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. ITR-7 is filed by charitable or religious trusts, political parties, universities/colleges/ research institutions.

According to provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, income derived from property held under trust wholly for charitable or religious purposes is exempt from income tax, subject to fulfilment of the conditions prescribed under the Act.