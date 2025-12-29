ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire Engulfs Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train In Andhra Pradesh; Passenger Killed, Helpline Numbers Issued

Visakhapatnam: An elderly passenger was charred to death after two compartments of the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Junction Super Fast Express caught fire at Yelamanchili railway station, about 66 KM from here, post midnight on Monday, officials said.

A senior police official informed this morning that they received information about the fire at around 12:40 AM.

"Fire broke out in the M2 and B1 coaches of Tatanagar-Ernakulam Junction Super Fast Express, in the wee hours of Monday (December 29) near Yelamanchili Railway station in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. Police received information at 12:40 AM. Fire services personnel responded immediately, averting a major disaster. It took two hours to bring the blaze under control. We are assessing the cause(s) of the accident," said Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha.

The official informed that fire engulfed two of the coaches of the Express train. There were 82 passengers in one of the affected coaches and 76 in another when the train caught fire. Unfortunately, a dead body was found from the B1 coach.

"In the mishap, one person died in the B1 coach. The family members of the deceased have been informed. There is no need for the relatives of other passengers to panic. Special buses have been arranged for the passengers from the two affected coaches. All the belongings of passengers in these two coaches were completely reduced to ashes," Sinha informed.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrsekhar Sundaram (70), a resident of Visakhapatnam.

After the fire was extinguished, the two damaged coaches were detached from the train, which later proceeded towards Ernakulam.

Senior railway officials reached the station and reviewed the situation. About 2,000 passengers were stranded at the station as all trains on Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada route were delayed.