ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Defence Push: Tata Firm Partners With Raytheon-lockheed Martin JV For Javelin Missile Production

New Delhi: Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) inked an agreement for the co-production of the Javelin missile systems in India, in a move seen as in line with the country's focus on boosting domestic defence production. The JJV is a partnership between Raytheon, an RTX business, and Lockheed Martin.

The announcement on the co-production of the missiles in India came days after the Indian Army sealed a deal to procure US-origin Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems.

Tata Advanced Systems has been selected by JJV as the prime partner for future in-country co-production efforts.

Tata Advanced Systems and the Javelin Joint Venture have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the co- production of the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) in India, the partner companies said in a statement. The AUR refers to a complete, factory-assembled missile enclosed inside its tactical launch container.

Under the MoU, Tata Advanced Systems and the JJV will explore the establishment of a final assembly and integration facility for the Javelin AUR and component production capabilities in India.

This agreement will support future production of the Javelin system while providing unique opportunities for Indian industry and strengthening regional stability for the Indo-Pacific, the companies said.

The Javelin co-production effort will be beneficial for the India-US partnership through creating, building and developing a strong defence workforce in India while sustaining American jobs in the domestic supply chain through multi-year production of sub-assembly kits at Lockheed Martin's Troy, Ala, facility and guidance electronics units (GEU) at Raytheon's Tucson, Ariz, facility.

The sub-assembly kits and GEUs will be shipped to India for final assembly and integration.

The establishment of in-country co-production will strengthen India's defence industrial base by bringing final assembly and integration of the Javelin AUR to Indian facilities and suppliers, creating high-tech jobs, advancing local manufacturing expertise and supporting global supply chain resiliency due to increased worldwide demand, the statement noted.