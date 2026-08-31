Major Defence Push: Tata Firm Partners With Raytheon-lockheed Martin JV For Javelin Missile Production
The announcement came days after the Indian Army sealed a deal to procure US-origin Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems.
By PTI
Published : August 31, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) inked an agreement for the co-production of the Javelin missile systems in India, in a move seen as in line with the country's focus on boosting domestic defence production. The JJV is a partnership between Raytheon, an RTX business, and Lockheed Martin.
The announcement on the co-production of the missiles in India came days after the Indian Army sealed a deal to procure US-origin Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems.
Tata Advanced Systems has been selected by JJV as the prime partner for future in-country co-production efforts.
Tata Advanced Systems and the Javelin Joint Venture have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the co- production of the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) in India, the partner companies said in a statement. The AUR refers to a complete, factory-assembled missile enclosed inside its tactical launch container.
Under the MoU, Tata Advanced Systems and the JJV will explore the establishment of a final assembly and integration facility for the Javelin AUR and component production capabilities in India.
This agreement will support future production of the Javelin system while providing unique opportunities for Indian industry and strengthening regional stability for the Indo-Pacific, the companies said.
The Javelin co-production effort will be beneficial for the India-US partnership through creating, building and developing a strong defence workforce in India while sustaining American jobs in the domestic supply chain through multi-year production of sub-assembly kits at Lockheed Martin's Troy, Ala, facility and guidance electronics units (GEU) at Raytheon's Tucson, Ariz, facility.
The sub-assembly kits and GEUs will be shipped to India for final assembly and integration.
The establishment of in-country co-production will strengthen India's defence industrial base by bringing final assembly and integration of the Javelin AUR to Indian facilities and suppliers, creating high-tech jobs, advancing local manufacturing expertise and supporting global supply chain resiliency due to increased worldwide demand, the statement noted.
"This agreement will also enhance regional security in the Indo-Pacific by ensuring a reliable, locally sourced supply of the proven Javelin weapon system, supporting faster fielding and sustained readiness for partner nations in the region," it said.
This partnership demonstrates deeper strategic collaboration between the JJV and Indian partners, reinforcing interoperability and joint defense initiatives that align with broader Indo-Pacific partnership objectives, it added.
It said the larger volume from co-production can help the US government achieve economic order quantities, improving affordability and creating measurable cost-saving opportunities for programs that support JJV production.
"Partnering with Tata Advanced Systems Limited to establish a dedicated Javelin final assembly and integration facility in India is a pivotal step in ensuring a resilient, supply chain for this critical anti-tank weapon system," said Rich Liccion, vice president, JJV and programme director, Lockheed Martin Javelin.
"This collaboration not only expands India's high-tech manufacturing capabilities but also reinforces a stronger, more stable security architecture across the Indo-Pacific region, enabling our partners around the world to respond swiftly to emerging threats," Liccion said.
Jenna Hunt Frazier, JJV president and Javelin program director at Raytheon, said "This agreement with Tata Advanced Systems Limited establishes a foundation to strengthen the global supply chain for Javelin. It supports faster fielding of the proven Javelin weapon system and sustained readiness for partner nations."
"We are pleased to partner with the Javelin Joint Venture on this important next step in our long-standing relationship with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon," said Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems.
He said this initiative brings "critical assembly expertise and knowledge transfer into India's defence industrial ecosystem, while strengthening self-reliance. Local assembly of the Javelin All Up Round will enhance operational readiness and ensure timely access to proven".