ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bangladeshi Madrasas Shouldn't Exist, Are Breeding Grounds Of Jihadis': Taslima Nasrin

Kolkata: Writer Taslima Nasrin on Sunday said madrasas in Bangladesh should not exist and instead converted to secular schools as they are the breeding grounds of 'jihadis'.

Responding to questions about madrasas during a press conference at the Bangla Academy, she said, "Based on what I know about madrasas in Bangladesh, they should not exist. They are breeding grounds of jihadis. Incidents of child rape and abuse occur there, and imams and teachers are frequently caught. Mere punishment is not enough; is there any need for madrasas at all? Graduates from madrasas do not pursue productive careers; they often resort to begging. Instead, all madrasas should be converted into secular schools."

She said that the Bangladeshi government should exercise control over all the madrasas and mosques.

Extending her support to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Taslima said equal laws for all constitute the primary condition of a civilisation, adding that she has been fighting for it for the last 40 years.

"Countries in the subcontinent—such as Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan—need a UCC. Any civilised nation has a UCC. A Uniform Civil Code based on equal rights is essential; it is the first prerequisite of civilisation. Muslim women face discrimination. Hindu women in Bangladesh have no rights; Hindu men there practice polygamy, and Hindu women lack the freedom to divorce. While Indian Hindu law (of 1956) provides for equal rights, UCC is necessary for Hindu women in Bangladesh to gain such freedom," she said.

On Saturday, at a reception, the exiled Bangladeshi writer clarified, "Gratitude is not a contract of subservience." She had been forced to leave Kolkata during the Left Front's tenure, and the subsequent Trinamool government took no initiative to bring her back.

In contrast, Taslima returned to Kolkata within three months of the BJP government coming to power. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari personally stood on the stage and pledged to ensure her safety, saying, "Given the changes in West Bengal's administration, you should visit frequently. It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister—and Police Minister—Suvendu Adhikari to ensure your security in a safe West Bengal. It is not just a change of faces; the system itself has changed."

When a journalist asked Taslima about the differences between the three governments, the author replied, "One government expelled me. Another did not allow me to return. Yet another has permitted my return. Instead of dwelling on those differences, we should celebrate the fact that I have been able to come back. I want to believe that this government upholds the right to expression and freedom of speech. I have gained the right to enter this city and state despite holding dissenting views. However, I do not wish to limit myself to just that. Those who hold differing views should also enjoy the same freedom."