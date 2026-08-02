'Bangladeshi Madrasas Shouldn't Exist, Are Breeding Grounds Of Jihadis': Taslima Nasrin
Taslima Nasrin bats for UCC saying it should be implemented across India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. She also condemns the decision to ban the Awami League.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Kolkata: Writer Taslima Nasrin on Sunday said madrasas in Bangladesh should not exist and instead converted to secular schools as they are the breeding grounds of 'jihadis'.
Responding to questions about madrasas during a press conference at the Bangla Academy, she said, "Based on what I know about madrasas in Bangladesh, they should not exist. They are breeding grounds of jihadis. Incidents of child rape and abuse occur there, and imams and teachers are frequently caught. Mere punishment is not enough; is there any need for madrasas at all? Graduates from madrasas do not pursue productive careers; they often resort to begging. Instead, all madrasas should be converted into secular schools."
She said that the Bangladeshi government should exercise control over all the madrasas and mosques.
Extending her support to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Taslima said equal laws for all constitute the primary condition of a civilisation, adding that she has been fighting for it for the last 40 years.
"Countries in the subcontinent—such as Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan—need a UCC. Any civilised nation has a UCC. A Uniform Civil Code based on equal rights is essential; it is the first prerequisite of civilisation. Muslim women face discrimination. Hindu women in Bangladesh have no rights; Hindu men there practice polygamy, and Hindu women lack the freedom to divorce. While Indian Hindu law (of 1956) provides for equal rights, UCC is necessary for Hindu women in Bangladesh to gain such freedom," she said.
On Saturday, at a reception, the exiled Bangladeshi writer clarified, "Gratitude is not a contract of subservience." She had been forced to leave Kolkata during the Left Front's tenure, and the subsequent Trinamool government took no initiative to bring her back.
In contrast, Taslima returned to Kolkata within three months of the BJP government coming to power. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari personally stood on the stage and pledged to ensure her safety, saying, "Given the changes in West Bengal's administration, you should visit frequently. It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister—and Police Minister—Suvendu Adhikari to ensure your security in a safe West Bengal. It is not just a change of faces; the system itself has changed."
When a journalist asked Taslima about the differences between the three governments, the author replied, "One government expelled me. Another did not allow me to return. Yet another has permitted my return. Instead of dwelling on those differences, we should celebrate the fact that I have been able to come back. I want to believe that this government upholds the right to expression and freedom of speech. I have gained the right to enter this city and state despite holding dissenting views. However, I do not wish to limit myself to just that. Those who hold differing views should also enjoy the same freedom."
The author clarified that she arrived at the invitation of the 'Secular Mission Trust', an organisation of progressive Muslims, and that there is no political motive behind the security provided to her. Regardless of which government provides the security, she remains steadfast in her ideals and personal convictions.
Commenting on the recent political upheaval and student movement in Bangladesh, Taslima said, "The student movement in Bangladesh has fooled us." She said that jihadists played a role behind the movement that toppled the government and subsequently took control of the country, a development that has had disastrous consequences, she added.
She strongly criticised the decision to ban the Awami League. Despite having criticised various policies of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Taslima said she believes that banning a political party or driving it out of the country is never a democratic act.
The author vehemently condemned the ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. She noted that Hindus have faced oppression across every regime—from the eras of Ziaur Rahman, Ershad, and Sheikh Hasina to the current Yunus administration—though the intensity has escalated recently.
On former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest, she claimed that the government is not truly committed to freedom of speech or thought. She viewed the emergence of Jamaat-e-Islami as the principal opposition party in Bangladesh as extremely dangerous. According to Taslima, if they come to power, 7th-century Sharia law will be imposed, spelling disaster for women and minorities.
Taslima blamed religious fanaticism and religious education for this societal darkness. "I do not think there is any need for madrasas." She pointed out that hatred towards non-Muslims is propagated in many madrasas, and crimes such as child abuse occur there. She advocated for transforming the education system by converting madrasas into secular schools. At the same time, to ensure equal rights for women and minorities she has called for implementation of UCC in Bangladesh and Pakistan. "There should be one law for the country; we need equal laws for everyone," she added.
Taslima expressed a strong desire to participate in the Kolkata Book Fair in the future. She said that if the state government provides security, she would attend the fair just as she used to. Regarding relations between the two nations, she expressed hope that right-thinking people who support the Liberation War would always advocate for maintaining friendly ties between India and Bangladesh.
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