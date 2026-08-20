ETV Bharat / bharat

Tarun Tejpal Moves SC Challenging His Conviction In Sexual Assault Case

New Delhi: Journalist Tarun Tejpal on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against his conviction in a 2013 sexual assault case. The appeal challenges the August 6 order of the Bombay High Court.

Earlier, the Goa government moved the top court seeking an enhanced sentence for the former editor of Tehelka, contending that the case warrants imprisonment for life.

On August 6, justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar of the HC's Goa bench initially said Tejpal must surrender within two weeks, but following a request from his lawyers, the court extended the time to four weeks.