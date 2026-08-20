Tarun Tejpal Moves SC Challenging His Conviction In Sexual Assault Case
Earlier, the Goa government moved the top court seeking an enhanced sentence for Tejpal, contending that the case warrants imprisonment for life.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 20, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Journalist Tarun Tejpal on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against his conviction in a 2013 sexual assault case. The appeal challenges the August 6 order of the Bombay High Court.
Earlier, the Goa government moved the top court seeking an enhanced sentence for the former editor of Tehelka, contending that the case warrants imprisonment for life.
On August 6, justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar of the HC's Goa bench initially said Tejpal must surrender within two weeks, but following a request from his lawyers, the court extended the time to four weeks.
The court, while imposing the minimum punishment, noted the incident occurred 13 years ago, and Tejpal has not committed any other offence since then. "Both parties (victim and Tejpal) may have moved on in life now," it observed. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,21,000 on Tejpal, which would be paid to the victim.
The high court said, "The victim, having suffered sexual assault, would be handed over the entire fine amount." While Tejpal pleaded for leniency, claiming he was a "political victim" and the father of two daughters, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, demanded the maximum punishment to send a strong message that "no means no".
"We set aside the trial court order of acquittal. The respondent (Tejpal) stands convicted," the bench said. Tejpal said he will move the Supreme Court against the HC's order. He has been convicted under sections 376 (2)(f) (person who is a guardian or in a position of trust or authority rapes a woman), 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 354 (b) (using criminal force on a woman with an intent to disrobe her) of the Indian Penal Code.
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