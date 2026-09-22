'Tarang Shakti 2026': Second Edition Of Multinational Air Exercise To Begin In Jodhpur On September 26
Exercise will run until October 12; eight countries will participate with aircraft and air force personnel while 30 nations will attend as observers and delegates.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Jodhpur: After the conclusion of the ongoing bilateral military exercise 'Veer Guardian' between the Indian and Japanese air forces at Jodhpur Airbase on Tuesday, the 'Sun City' will gear up for a major global military gathering. The second edition of the multinational air exercise “Tarang Shakti 2026” is set to commence at Jodhpur Airbase on September 26 and will run until October 12. Over 40 countries from around the world are participating in this exercise.
The major highlight of this exercise will be the US Air Force's F-35 Lightning II fighter jet. This marks the first time this advanced American stealth aircraft will operate directly from Indian soil. The presence of the F-35 at Jodhpur Airbase — located near the Pakistan border — is considered strategically and technically significant. The US F-35 is capable of vertical take-off, eliminating the need for a runway run. Additionally, France is participating with its advanced Rafale jets, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with its F-16 fighter jets.
Eight countries — the US, France, the UAE, Germany, Australia, Greece, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka — will directly participate with their aircraft and air force personnel. Over 30 other nations will attend as observers and delegates. As in 2024, this exercise will once again showcase Indian-made weaponry, combat helicopters, and aircraft to the world.
Exercise Tarang Shakti is back.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 21, 2026
Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 returns as India’s premier multinational air exercise, bringing global Air Forces together for high-octane joint tactical maneuvers.
Stay tuned as elite aviators take to the skies!
#TarangShakti2026 #IAF… pic.twitter.com/2lVs2BHd8H
Through 'Tarang Shakti', India will also demonstrate the prowess of its 'Make in India' defence capabilities. Air Force chiefs from several friendly nations will arrive in Jodhpur during this period, and there is a possibility they will fly in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) 'Tejas'. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will keep its frontline fighter jets — Sukhoi-30MKIs and Rafales — along with mid-air refuelling tankers and AWACS (AEW&C) surveillance aircraft deployed on this front. For the next two weeks, the skies over Jodhpur will witness global strategic synergy and modern aerial combat maneuvers.
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