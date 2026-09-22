ETV Bharat / bharat

'Tarang Shakti 2026': Second Edition Of Multinational Air Exercise To Begin In Jodhpur On September 26

Jodhpur: After the conclusion of the ongoing bilateral military exercise 'Veer Guardian' between the Indian and Japanese air forces at Jodhpur Airbase on Tuesday, the 'Sun City' will gear up for a major global military gathering. The second edition of the multinational air exercise “Tarang Shakti 2026” is set to commence at Jodhpur Airbase on September 26 and will run until October 12. Over 40 countries from around the world are participating in this exercise.

The major highlight of this exercise will be the US Air Force's F-35 Lightning II fighter jet. This marks the first time this advanced American stealth aircraft will operate directly from Indian soil. The presence of the F-35 at Jodhpur Airbase — located near the Pakistan border — is considered strategically and technically significant. The US F-35 is capable of vertical take-off, eliminating the need for a runway run. Additionally, France is participating with its advanced Rafale jets, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with its F-16 fighter jets.