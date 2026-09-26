Tarang Shakti 2026: Over 40 Countries Join Multinational Air Exercise In Jodhpur; US F-35, Rafale And F-16 Jets In Action
The 'Tarang Shakti 2026' began in Jodhpur, featuring 40 countries and highlights the historic Indian debut of the US F-35 stealth fighter, reports Manoj Verma
Published : September 26, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Jodhpur: The second edition of the multinational air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’ began at Air Force Station Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Saturday. Over 40 countries joined the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) prestigious drills that will be concluded on October 12.
The exercise brings together eight foreign nations deploying air assets, including the US, France, Australia, and the UAE, alongside 32 observer countries. The major highlight this year is the US F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, making its first-ever appearance in an Indian military exercise. France’s Rafale, the UAE’s F-16, and India's indigenous fighter jet ‘Tejas’ will also demonstrate their capabilities in the desert skies.
Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026— ConflictUpdater (@ConflictUpdatee) September 25, 2026
USAF 🇺🇸 F35s have entered Indian Airspace with KC135 Tankers.
Rafales of French 🇫🇷 Airforce along with MRTT and A400M also arriving shortly in Jodhpur. pic.twitter.com/jajWySG0hi
Welcoming foreign contingents from several nations, the IAF posted on X, "A warm welcome to our friends from across the skies as they touch down at Jodhpur. Welcome to India. Welcome to Tarang Shakti."
Global Air Assets And Tactical Operations
Confined to the Jodhpur airbase, near the international border with Pakistan, the exercise will feature fighter jets conducting network-centric operations, mid-air refuelling, and precision bombing at the Pokhran range. Drills will take place at altitudes up to 40,000 feet over Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Phalodi.
Tarang Shakti 2026 will showcase a massive deployment of global air military assets, headlined by the historic Indian debut of the US fifth-generation F-35A stealth fighter alongside its KC-135 tanker. France has deployed Rafale jets, A400M transport aircraft, and MRTT refuelers, while the UAE brought F-16s and the Global 6000.
A warm welcome to our friends from across the skies as they touch down at Jodhpur— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 26, 2026
Welcome to India. Welcome to Tarang Shakti.
#IndianAirForce #UAE #France #Australia#TarangShakti26@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD@modgovae@AusAirForce@Armee_de_lair@Team_Luftwaffe… pic.twitter.com/flpPCEvdW4
Germany sent A400M military aircraft, with Australia and Bangladesh providing C-130J Hercules transport aircraft, and Sri Lanka fielding the KA-360ER surveillance plane. The host IAF is fielding a formidable fleet, including Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, indigenous Tejas, Mirage-2000, Jaguar, MiG-29, AWACS, and aerial tankers, ensuring complex multi-domain operations.
Key Objectives Of The Exercise
The multinational exercise aims to enhance interoperability by executing complex joint aerial operations and strengthening strategic synergy among global air forces. A key objective is showcasing Indian air defence technology and indigenous ‘Make in India’ systems, including the Tejas and Netra AWACS, on a global stage. The drills focus on realistic combat training, featuring precision bombing at the Pokhran range, mid-air refuelling, and live network-centric operations.
#IAF#TarangShakti2026— Spokesperson & PRO Jaipur MoD (@PRODefRjsthn) September 26, 2026
The Wait is finally Over..
As the Aircrafts from Friendly foreign Nations touches down at #AFSJodhpur, #Rajasthan
for the IAFs Premier International & Multilateral Air Combat
Exercise TARANG SHAKTI-2026#WelcomeToIndia 🙏#WelcomeToRajasthan 🙏… pic.twitter.com/Y7crlkzdKA
Staged in the strategically vital desert region of Jodhpur near the Pakistan border, following the recent India-Japan 'Veer Guardian 2026' exercise, the mobilisation of elite global platforms like the F-35, Rafale, and F-16 underscores India’s growing military standing and strategic stature across the Indo-Pacific and South Asian regions.
A warm welcome to our friends from across the skies as they touch down at Jodhpur— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 26, 2026
Welcome to India. Welcome to Tarang Shakti.
#IndianAirForce #UAE #France #Australia#TarangShakti26@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD@modgovae@AusAirForce@Armee_de_lair@Team_Luftwaffe… pic.twitter.com/flpPCEvdW4
Also Read