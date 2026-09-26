ETV Bharat / bharat

Tarang Shakti 2026: Over 40 Countries Join Multinational Air Exercise In Jodhpur; US F-35, Rafale And F-16 Jets In Action

Videograb of showing arrival of the French Air and Space Force at AFS Jodhpur to participate in Tarang Shakti 2026 ( ANI )

Jodhpur: The second edition of the multinational air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’ began at Air Force Station Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Saturday. Over 40 countries joined the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) prestigious drills that will be concluded on October 12. The exercise brings together eight foreign nations deploying air assets, including the US, France, Australia, and the UAE, alongside 32 observer countries. The major highlight this year is the US F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, making its first-ever appearance in an Indian military exercise. France’s Rafale, the UAE’s F-16, and India's indigenous fighter jet ‘Tejas’ will also demonstrate their capabilities in the desert skies. Welcoming foreign contingents from several nations, the IAF posted on X, "A warm welcome to our friends from across the skies as they touch down at Jodhpur. Welcome to India. Welcome to Tarang Shakti." Global Air Assets And Tactical Operations