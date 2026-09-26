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Tarang Shakti 2026: Over 40 Countries Join Multinational Air Exercise In Jodhpur; US F-35, Rafale And F-16 Jets In Action

The 'Tarang Shakti 2026' began in Jodhpur, featuring 40 countries and highlights the historic Indian debut of the US F-35 stealth fighter, reports Manoj Verma

Tarang Shakti 2026: Over 40 Countries Join Multinational Air Exercise In Jodhpur; US F-35, Rafale And F-16 Jets In Action
Videograb of showing arrival of the French Air and Space Force at AFS Jodhpur to participate in Tarang Shakti 2026 (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 26, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Jodhpur: The second edition of the multinational air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’ began at Air Force Station Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Saturday. Over 40 countries joined the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) prestigious drills that will be concluded on October 12.

The exercise brings together eight foreign nations deploying air assets, including the US, France, Australia, and the UAE, alongside 32 observer countries. The major highlight this year is the US F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, making its first-ever appearance in an Indian military exercise. France’s Rafale, the UAE’s F-16, and India's indigenous fighter jet ‘Tejas’ will also demonstrate their capabilities in the desert skies.

Welcoming foreign contingents from several nations, the IAF posted on X, "A warm welcome to our friends from across the skies as they touch down at Jodhpur. Welcome to India. Welcome to Tarang Shakti."

Global Air Assets And Tactical Operations

Confined to the Jodhpur airbase, near the international border with Pakistan, the exercise will feature fighter jets conducting network-centric operations, mid-air refuelling, and precision bombing at the Pokhran range. Drills will take place at altitudes up to 40,000 feet over Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Phalodi.

Tarang Shakti 2026 will showcase a massive deployment of global air military assets, headlined by the historic Indian debut of the US fifth-generation F-35A stealth fighter alongside its KC-135 tanker. France has deployed Rafale jets, A400M transport aircraft, and MRTT refuelers, while the UAE brought F-16s and the Global 6000.

Germany sent A400M military aircraft, with Australia and Bangladesh providing C-130J Hercules transport aircraft, and Sri Lanka fielding the KA-360ER surveillance plane. The host IAF is fielding a formidable fleet, including Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, indigenous Tejas, Mirage-2000, Jaguar, MiG-29, AWACS, and aerial tankers, ensuring complex multi-domain operations.

Key Objectives Of The Exercise

The multinational exercise aims to enhance interoperability by executing complex joint aerial operations and strengthening strategic synergy among global air forces. A key objective is showcasing Indian air defence technology and indigenous ‘Make in India’ systems, including the Tejas and Netra AWACS, on a global stage. The drills focus on realistic combat training, featuring precision bombing at the Pokhran range, mid-air refuelling, and live network-centric operations.

Staged in the strategically vital desert region of Jodhpur near the Pakistan border, following the recent India-Japan 'Veer Guardian 2026' exercise, the mobilisation of elite global platforms like the F-35, Rafale, and F-16 underscores India’s growing military standing and strategic stature across the Indo-Pacific and South Asian regions.

Also Read

  1. US’s V-Gen Stealth Fighter F-35 To Join India's Rafale In IAF's Multinational 'Tarang Shakti'
  2. India, Japan Begin Joint Air Defense Exercise 'Veer Guardian 2026' In Jodhpur

TAGGED:

RAJASTHAN
JODHPUR
IAF
TARANG SHAKTI 2026

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