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Tanzanian Woman Raped By Gambian Man In Bhopal After Being Lured On Job Pretext; 2 Booked

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Bhopal: A 24-year-old Tanzanian woman was allegedly raped by a Gambian man in Bhopal after being lured on the pretext of offering her a job, an official said on Sunday.

The man and a Ugandan woman also allegedly assaulted and confined the complainant, following which a case was registered against the two at the Kolar Road police station on Saturday, the official said.

The complainant, a resident of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, told police that she came to Bhopal after her friend, a Ugandan national, promised to help her find a job. However, she claimed that her friend intended to push her into inappropriate activities. The accused man allegedly raped her on November 24 at a rented accommodation in the city’s Danish Kunj area, she alleged. When she informed her friend about the incident, the latter sided with the accused man instead of helping her, the complainant said.