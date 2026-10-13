ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu, Andhra CMs To Meet Today In Vijayawada Over Krishna Water Dispute

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will on Tuesday meet his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, Chandrababu Naidu, in Vijayawada, to discuss the sharing of Krishna River water among other key issues.

The Tamil Nadu CM is expected to leave Chennai at 2:00 PM and is scheduled to arrive at Gannavaram Airport at 3:30 PM. He will meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at 4:15 PM.

According to government sources, Vijay intends to hold consultations with the Andhra CM regarding Krishna River water sharing, which plays a vital role in meeting Chennai's drinking water needs, and river interlinking projects.

An agreement exists between the two states to supply 12 TMC of water annually to Tamil Nadu under the Telugu Ganga Project to meet Chennai's drinking water requirements. Under this agreement, 8 TMC of water is to be supplied from Andhra Pradesh's Kandaleru Dam to Tamil Nadu during the July–October period, and 4 TMC during the January–April period.

However, there have been persistent complaints that Tamil Nadu is not receiving the stipulated amount of water as per the agreement. Against this backdrop, the dialogue between the two states regarding Krishna River water sharing has assumed significant importance.