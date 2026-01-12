TVK Chief Vijay Appears Before CBI For Questioning In Karur Stampede Case
The CBI had earlier issued a notice to Vijay under Section 179 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing him to depose for detailed interrogation.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on Monday for questioning in connection with the tragic stampede in Karur last September, in which 41 people were killed and dozens were left injured.
The Tamil superstar reached the CBI headquarters this morning, following which he was taken to the team investigating the case. He departed from Chennai airport at 7 AM by a chartered flight and reached Delhi in time to answer questions.
On January 6, the central probe agency issued a notice to Vijay to appear for questioning at the agency headquarters in the national capital in connection with the Karur case. The agency has already questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the case.
The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political gathering addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025, in Karur district in Tamil Nadu. The incident claimed lives of 41 people with more than 60 injured.
The case was handed over to the CBI by the Supreme Court acting on a petition filed by the TVK for an independent probe. In October, the apex court ordered the director of CBI to appoint a senior officer to take over the investigation. The court also set up a three-member supervisory committee headed by former apex court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the CBI investigation.
Earlier in December, the Tamil Nadu government had also filed its response in the Supreme Court seeking directions to set aside its decision to order a CBI probe into the case. In its response, the TVK had claimed that the Tamil Nadu government's counter-affidavit lacks material facts and provides no valid reason to remove the jurisdiction of the CBI and the supervisory committee, constituted by the top court.
TVK asserted that several statements in the state government's counter-affidavit are "false and misleading". The party further said such claims would hinder the ongoing investigation and its supervision.
Also Read: