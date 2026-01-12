ETV Bharat / bharat

TVK Chief Vijay Appears Before CBI For Questioning In Karur Stampede Case

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi on Monday for questioning in connection with the tragic stampede in Karur last September, in which 41 people were killed and dozens were left injured.

The Tamil superstar reached the CBI headquarters this morning, following which he was taken to the team investigating the case. He departed from Chennai airport at 7 AM by a chartered flight and reached Delhi in time to answer questions.

On January 6, the central probe agency issued a notice to Vijay to appear for questioning at the agency headquarters in the national capital in connection with the Karur case. The agency has already questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the case.

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political gathering addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025, in Karur district in Tamil Nadu. The incident claimed lives of 41 people with more than 60 injured.