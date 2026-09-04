ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Woman Seeks Rescue From Kuwait, Alleges Abuse

Kallakurichi: A domestic worker from Kallakurichi district has sent an SOS video from Kuwait, alleging torture, starvation and non-payment of wages by her employers and appealing to Indian authorities to rescue her.

The woman, who said she travelled to Kuwait three months ago through an employment agent, appeared in a widely circulated video from a cramped room with her head covered.

She alleged that she had been denied proper food for more than 50 days and not paid her salary for the past two months.

"They are torturing me and treating me very cruelly... I request the Collector madam (J E Padmaja) and the SP madam (Shahnaz I) to somehow rescue me alive and help me return to my motherland," she said in the video with folded hands.