VCK, IUML Join Vijay Cabinet In Tamil Nadu; Vanniarasu And Shahjahan Sworn In As Ministers
Vanniarasu has been assigned charge of the newly renamed Social Justice Department, while Shahjahan, popularly known as Aaduthurai A M Shahjahan, got Minority Welfare portfolio.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Chennai: The ruling coalition led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expanded further on Friday as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) formally joined the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, with one MLA from each party inducted as ministers.
Tindivanam MLA and VCK deputy general secretary Vanniarasu, along with Papanasam MLA A.M. Shahjahan of the IUML, took oath as ministers at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan here on Friday. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy.
இறைவன் மீது ஆணையிட்டு உறுதி மொழி - அமைச்சராக ஷாஜகான் (ஐ.யூ.எம்.எல்) பதவியேற்பு#iumlshajahan | #MinisterOathCeremony | #cmvijay | #EtvBharatTamilNadu pic.twitter.com/HOjPsmNg9c— ETV Bharat Tamil nadu (@ETVBharatTN) May 22, 2026
Shahjahan took oath in the name of God, while Vanniarasu made a solemn affirmation in Tamil.
The swearing-in ceremony also drew attention to the continuation of the protocol sequence adopted by the new government, with 'Vande Mataram' played before the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu and the National Anthem during the official function.
Soon after the ceremony, the government announced the portfolios allotted to the newly inducted ministers.
According to the official notification, Vanniarasu has been assigned charge of the newly renamed Social Justice Department, while A M Shahjahan has been allocated the Minority Welfare portfolio.
In a significant administrative change, the Tamil Nadu government renamed the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department as the Social Justice Department for the first time and entrusted it to the VCK leader.
A M Shahjahan, popularly known as Aaduthurai A M Shahjahan, currently serves as the state secretary of the IUML. Born on June 25, 1968, he completed his B.Sc. degree at Jamal Mohamed College and also holds a diploma in Computer Science. A long-time IUML functionary, he is fluent in Tamil, English, and Malayalam.
Vanniarasu, a native of Varadharajapuram in Kancheepuram district, is widely recognised for his activism against caste discrimination, untouchability, and social injustice. Considered one of the prominent public faces of the VCK, he unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Assembly election from Vanur before winning the 2026 election from Tindivanam.
His induction also marks a political milestone, as he becomes one of the first senior VCK leaders to serve as a minister in the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government headed by Vijay.
Also Read: