ETV Bharat / bharat

VCK, IUML Join Vijay Cabinet In Tamil Nadu; Vanniarasu And Shahjahan Sworn In As Ministers

Chennai: The ruling coalition led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expanded further on Friday as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) formally joined the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, with one MLA from each party inducted as ministers.

Tindivanam MLA and VCK deputy general secretary Vanniarasu, along with Papanasam MLA A.M. Shahjahan of the IUML, took oath as ministers at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan here on Friday. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Shahjahan took oath in the name of God, while Vanniarasu made a solemn affirmation in Tamil.

The swearing-in ceremony also drew attention to the continuation of the protocol sequence adopted by the new government, with 'Vande Mataram' played before the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu and the National Anthem during the official function.

Soon after the ceremony, the government announced the portfolios allotted to the newly inducted ministers.