Undertrial Dies In Hospital In Tamil Nadu; Kin Protest, Allege Foul Play
The police had arrested Sabarivarman on July 9 for allegedly selling banned gutka products near in Kanyakumari district.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Kanyakumari: An undertrial lodged in Nagercoil jail in Tamil Nadu died on Monday after he fell ill in the prison.
He could not be saved though he was rushed to hospital. According to sources, he was booked in a case involving sale of banned gutka.
His relatives staged a road blockade, raising suspicions about his death.
On July 9, the police had arrested 35-year-old Sabarivarman for allegedly selling banned gutka products near South Thamaraikulam in Kanyakumari district.
The police said that about 200 grams of gutka were seized from him. Following that, the police produced Sabarivarman in court. He was sent to judicial remand at Nagercoil District Jail.
When Sabarivarman suddenly fell ill on Monday morning, the police immediately took him to the Kanyakumari Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam. Doctors who examined him declared him dead.
Initial reports suggest that he may have died of a heart attack. However, the police said that the doctors said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the autopsy report is received.
The Nesamani Nagar police and prison officials are investigating the incident. The incident has sparked a stir, with the undertrial’s relatives protesting in front of the mortuary at the Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital, alleging that his death was suspicious.
Subsequently, relatives gathered in front of the hospital and protested on the road, insisting that the statement that he died of a heart attack at a young age cannot be accepted and that a proper investigation should be conducted into the matter.
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