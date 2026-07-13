ETV Bharat / bharat

Undertrial Dies In Hospital In Tamil Nadu; Kin Protest, Allege Foul Play

Kanyakumari: An undertrial lodged in Nagercoil jail in Tamil Nadu died on Monday after he fell ill in the prison.

He could not be saved though he was rushed to hospital. According to sources, he was booked in a case involving sale of banned gutka.

His relatives staged a road blockade, raising suspicions about his death.

On July 9, the police had arrested 35-year-old Sabarivarman for allegedly selling banned gutka products near South Thamaraikulam in Kanyakumari district.

The police said that about 200 grams of gutka were seized from him. Following that, the police produced Sabarivarman in court. He was sent to judicial remand at Nagercoil District Jail.