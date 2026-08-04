Udhayanidhi Stalin Granted Station Bail By Police After Questioning, Released
Udhayanidhi was accorded a warm welcome by the DMK workers outside the police station.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Thanjavur: Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was arrested on Tuesday in the double-meaning insulting remark case, was released on station bail following questioning at Sengipatti near Thanjavur, police sources said.
Udhayanidhi was accorded a warm welcome by the DMK workers outside the police station. After he was arrested from his Chennai residence at about 11 am, Udhayanidhi was brought to Sengipatti police station, about 27 km from here, and he was questioned in the presence of senior police officials, sources added.
Following the completion of questioning about the alleged objectionable remark during the protest at Thanjavur on the Cauvery issue, he was released on station bail as per the state government's submission in the Madras High Court. The questioning lasted for about an hour, and he was set free approximately 9 hours following his arrest.
Police had initially planned to question the DMK Youth Wing secretary and Chepauk MLA at the Thanjavur South Police Station. However, the questioning venue was shifted to Sengipatti, apparently after a large number of DMK cadres gathered near the Thanjavur station. Udhayanidhi Stalin refused to get down from a police vehicle when he was taken to Sengipatti Police Station.
Udhayanidhi objected to the change in venue and told police that, as per the court’s direction, he should be questioned at the police station concerned with the case. He consequently refused to step out of the police vehicle at Sengipatti, leading to further uncertainty over the inquiry.
The case was registered following a complaint by a functionary of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s women’s wing in Thanjavur over remarks made by Udhayanidhi during a DMK protest on the Cauvery issue on Monday. The complainant alleged that Udhayanidhi made an objectionable double entendre involving an actor while attacking Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.
News of the police action triggered protests by DMK workers across several locations. Cadres gathered outside Udhayanidhi’s residence, the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai and at several places in Thanjavur district.
Party workers also staged demonstrations along the route taken by the police vehicle carrying Udhayanidhi from Chennai to Thanjavur. Police detained several protesters as they attempted to block roads and raise slogans against the TVK government.
Meanwhile, the matter reached the Madras High Court, where the State informed the court that police had no intention of seeking Udhayanidhi’s judicial remand. Following the submission, the High Court directed that Udhayanidhi be released on station bail on Tuesday itself after completion of the questioning, bringing relief to the DMK amid the escalating political confrontation.
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