ETV Bharat / bharat

Udhayanidhi Stalin Granted Station Bail By Police After Questioning, Released

Thanjavur: Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was arrested on Tuesday in the double-meaning insulting remark case, was released on station bail following questioning at Sengipatti near Thanjavur, police sources said.

Udhayanidhi was accorded a warm welcome by the DMK workers outside the police station. After he was arrested from his Chennai residence at about 11 am, Udhayanidhi was brought to Sengipatti police station, about 27 km from here, and he was questioned in the presence of senior police officials, sources added.

Following the completion of questioning about the alleged objectionable remark during the protest at Thanjavur on the Cauvery issue, he was released on station bail as per the state government's submission in the Madras High Court. The questioning lasted for about an hour, and he was set free approximately 9 hours following his arrest.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Granted Station Bail By Police After Questioning, Released (ANI)

Police had initially planned to question the DMK Youth Wing secretary and Chepauk MLA at the Thanjavur South Police Station. However, the questioning venue was shifted to Sengipatti, apparently after a large number of DMK cadres gathered near the Thanjavur station. Udhayanidhi Stalin refused to get down from a police vehicle when he was taken to Sengipatti Police Station.