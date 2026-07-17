ETV Bharat / bharat

Two More Questioned In Rs 11 Lakh Counterfeit Currency Case In Tamil Nadu, Malaysia Link Under Probe

The case came to light two days ago when police raided a private lodge in the Triplicane in Chennai ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police are conducting sustained interrogation of two more suspects, including a Malaysian national, in connection with the seizure of counterfeit currency worth Rs 11 lakh in Chennai, as investigators probe an alleged international fake currency network with links to Malaysia.

The case came to light two days ago when police raided a private lodge in the Triplicane area and seized counterfeit Indian currency notes worth nearly Rs 11 lakh. During the operation, police arrested Shafiq Rahman (37), who was allegedly found in possession of the fake notes.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Ravichandran (40), an original resident of Thanjavur district, from whom additional counterfeit currency and some Euro notes were seized.

During questioning, investigators uncovered evidence suggesting that the counterfeit currency had been smuggled into India from Malaysia through an organised network operating between the two countries.

Police investigations allegedly identified a woman named Parimala, based in Malaysia, as a key figure in the network. Acting on further intelligence, police detained Bhuvaneshwari, a Malaysian national allegedly linked to the network, at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday night while she was preparing to board a flight to Malaysia.