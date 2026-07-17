Two More Questioned In Rs 11 Lakh Counterfeit Currency Case In Tamil Nadu, Malaysia Link Under Probe
Reports suggest that counterfeit notes worth Rs 1 crore have been brought to the country through the network
Published : July 17, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police are conducting sustained interrogation of two more suspects, including a Malaysian national, in connection with the seizure of counterfeit currency worth Rs 11 lakh in Chennai, as investigators probe an alleged international fake currency network with links to Malaysia.
The case came to light two days ago when police raided a private lodge in the Triplicane area and seized counterfeit Indian currency notes worth nearly Rs 11 lakh. During the operation, police arrested Shafiq Rahman (37), who was allegedly found in possession of the fake notes.
Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Ravichandran (40), an original resident of Thanjavur district, from whom additional counterfeit currency and some Euro notes were seized.
During questioning, investigators uncovered evidence suggesting that the counterfeit currency had been smuggled into India from Malaysia through an organised network operating between the two countries.
Police investigations allegedly identified a woman named Parimala, based in Malaysia, as a key figure in the network. Acting on further intelligence, police detained Bhuvaneshwari, a Malaysian national allegedly linked to the network, at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday night while she was preparing to board a flight to Malaysia.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Parimala had reportedly stayed at a private hotel in T Nagar for nearly a month and allegedly supplied counterfeit currency to Ravichandran during her stay. Investigators also found that Parimala had returned to Malaysia just two days before Ravichandran's arrest and that Bhuvaneshwari had allegedly shared the same hotel accommodation during that period.
Police suspect the group had been regularly smuggling counterfeit Indian currency from Malaysia into Tamil Nadu and circulating it locally.
While reports suggest that counterfeit notes worth nearly Rs 1 crore may have been brought into the country through the network, police officials have not yet officially confirmed the figure.
Investigators have also found that Ravichandran had been travelling frequently between India and Malaysia since 2015, while his brother Ramesh has reportedly been residing in Malaysia for the past 25 years.
A joint investigation involving the Triplicane police, the Integrated Crime Investigation Wing, the CB-CID, and central intelligence agencies is currently underway to identify the full extent of the network and trace other individuals involved in the counterfeit currency racket.
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