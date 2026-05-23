ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: Two Held For Kidnapping And Murder Of 10-Year-Old In Sulur; Accused Injured During Escape Attempt

Arrested Karthi and Mohan Raj in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur ( ETV Bharat )

Coimbatore: Police in Tamil Nadu have arrested two men in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur taluk of Coimbatore district. The incident has sparked widespread public outrage, leading to intensive overnight protests and the deployment of over 300 police personnel to maintain law and order.

The victim, a Class 5 student and resident of Pallapalayam near Sulur, went missing on Thursday evening (May 21) after visiting a local grocery shop. When she failed to return, her parents initiated a search and subsequently learned from shop witnesses that an unidentified man on a two-wheeler had taken the child.

Following a formal complaint filed at the Sulur Police Station, law enforcement launched a search operation. The girl's body was discovered the following day near the Kannampalayam lake bund with visible injuries. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death and determine if sexual assault had occurred, as alleged by the victim's family.

The cops, using CCTV footage and local intelligence, identified and apprehended the primary suspect, Karthik. Based on his confession, police also arrested a second suspect, Mohanraj, for allegedly aiding and abetting the crime.

During a standard police reconstruction of the crime scene, the primary accused, Karthik, attempted to flee custody by scaling a nearby compound wall. He sustained fractures to his arm and leg during the attempt and was subsequently admitted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital under police guard.