ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: Congress Minister Says CM Vijay Will Support Rahul Gandhi For PM In 2029

Chennai: The debate over whether Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should emerge as the Opposition's prime ministerial face for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections appears to have found an answer from within the TVK-led alliance, with Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan saying Vijay will support Rahul Gandhi.

Viswanathan said here on Thursday that there was no ambiguity over Vijay's position and that the TVK chief would back Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2029 general elections.

Tamil Nadu Minister P Viswanathan speaking to reporters in Chennai (PTI)

"My leader Vijay will only support Congress and Rahul in the 2029 general elections,” Viswanathan said. He described the alliance as secular and strong, pointing out that Congress had joined hands with the TVK after walking out of its alliance with the DMK following the 2026 May Assembly elections. “Rahul Gandhi has been fighting the BJP for a long, long time. So my leader Vijay will only support Congress and Rahul in 2029,” he said.

Rahul Vs Vijay Debate Gets Clarity

Viswanathan's categorical statement is significant as some TVK supporters had earlier projected Vijay as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate. His remarks effectively clarify the TVK leadership's position on the Rahul Gandhi-versus-Vijay debate, even though the broader INDIA bloc is yet to formally decide its 2029 Prime Ministerial candidate.