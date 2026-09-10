Tamil Nadu: Congress Minister Says CM Vijay Will Support Rahul Gandhi For PM In 2029
There was no ambiguity over Vijay's position and that TVK would back Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate in 2029 general elections, said Viswanathan.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST|
Updated : September 10, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Chennai: The debate over whether Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should emerge as the Opposition's prime ministerial face for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections appears to have found an answer from within the TVK-led alliance, with Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan saying Vijay will support Rahul Gandhi.
Viswanathan said here on Thursday that there was no ambiguity over Vijay's position and that the TVK chief would back Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2029 general elections.
"My leader Vijay will only support Congress and Rahul in the 2029 general elections,” Viswanathan said. He described the alliance as secular and strong, pointing out that Congress had joined hands with the TVK after walking out of its alliance with the DMK following the 2026 May Assembly elections. “Rahul Gandhi has been fighting the BJP for a long, long time. So my leader Vijay will only support Congress and Rahul in 2029,” he said.
Rahul Vs Vijay Debate Gets Clarity
Viswanathan's categorical statement is significant as some TVK supporters had earlier projected Vijay as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate. His remarks effectively clarify the TVK leadership's position on the Rahul Gandhi-versus-Vijay debate, even though the broader INDIA bloc is yet to formally decide its 2029 Prime Ministerial candidate.
The issue had gained momentum after Wednesday's meeting of alliance partners, where the ruling front was formally named the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance. Vijay also announced that the alliance would remain part of the INDIA bloc.
The alliance comprises TVK, Congress, VCK, MDMK and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The CPI and CPI(M) have decided not to join the alliance but will extend outside support to the TVK government.
Tamil Nadu Congress president B Manickam Tagore has maintained that Rahul Gandhi is the Congress's Prime Ministerial candidate, while the broader INDIA bloc will take a collective decision closer to the 2029 election.
VCK's Thirumavalavan Had Indicated TVK support
Viswanathan's remarks also come days after VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan said several senior TVK leaders wanted Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister.
"Senior executives of the TVK want Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister," Thirumavalavan had said, while stressing that statements by individual TVK supporters favouring Vijay should not automatically be treated as the party's official position.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal has also said that Rahul Gandhi would lead the INDIA bloc in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
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