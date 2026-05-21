ETV Bharat / bharat

TVK Govt Announces First Cabinet Expansion In Tamil Nadu; 23 MLAs To Take Oath As Ministers Today

TVK-led government in Tamil Nadu announced its first major Cabinet expansion, with 23 MLAs set be inducted as ministers in Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's ministry. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government in Tamil Nadu announced its first major Cabinet expansion, with 23 MLAs set to be inducted as ministers in Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Cabinet.

The official list was released ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled on Thursday, where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will administer the oath of office and secrecy.

Of the 23 legislators selected, 21 belong to the ruling TVK, while two are from the Congress party, an alliance partner in the government. However, despite intense political speculation over the past few days, no representatives from alliance parties such as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) or the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have been included in the present expansion.

The newly inducted ministers include several first-time MLAs and younger faces, indicating the government's attempt to project a mix of regional representation and generational change.

Among those taking oath are Srinath (Thoothukudi), Kamali S (Avinashi), C Vijayalakshmi (Kumarapalayam), R V Ranjithkumar (Kancheepuram), Vinoth (Kumbakonam), Rajeev (Thiruvadanai), B Rajkumar (Cuddalore), V Gandhiraj (Arakkonam), Mathan Raja P (Ottapidaram), Jegadeshwari K (Rajapalayam), and M Vijay Balaji (Erode East).