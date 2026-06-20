ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: Thoothukudi Drinking Session Turns Violent, Migrant Worker Beaten To Death

Tamil Nadu Police investigating the scene of the murder in Thoothukudi district ( ETV Bharat )

Thoothukudi: A migrant worker from Bihar was allegedly beaten to death by three fellow workers following a dispute during a drinking session near a state-run liquor outlet in Thoothukudi district. Tamil Nadu Police has launched a manhunt for the accused, who fled after the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh, hailing from Bihar, who was employed as a contract worker at the electric car manufacturing facility of Vietnam-based VinFast Auto's electric car manufacturing facility located in the SIPCOT Industrial Complex at Sillanatham near Ottapidaram.

According to police sources, Rajesh went to a government-run liquor shop opposite the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in the Third Mile area, near the Thoothukudi District Collectorate, on Friday night (June 19).

There, he reportedly met three other men from Bihar, and the group sat outside the outlet consuming alcohol.