Tamil Nadu: Thoothukudi Drinking Session Turns Violent, Migrant Worker Beaten To Death
The deceased, Rajesh from Bihar, was a contract worker at the electric car manufacturing facility of Vietnam-based VinFast Auto in SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Sillanatham.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Thoothukudi: A migrant worker from Bihar was allegedly beaten to death by three fellow workers following a dispute during a drinking session near a state-run liquor outlet in Thoothukudi district. Tamil Nadu Police has launched a manhunt for the accused, who fled after the incident.
The deceased has been identified as Rajesh, hailing from Bihar, who was employed as a contract worker at the electric car manufacturing facility of Vietnam-based VinFast Auto's electric car manufacturing facility located in the SIPCOT Industrial Complex at Sillanatham near Ottapidaram.
According to police sources, Rajesh went to a government-run liquor shop opposite the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in the Third Mile area, near the Thoothukudi District Collectorate, on Friday night (June 19).
There, he reportedly met three other men from Bihar, and the group sat outside the outlet consuming alcohol.
During the gathering, an argument is said to have broken out among the four men. Investigators suspect that the dispute escalated into violence, with the three accused allegedly assaulting Rajesh using a wooden log. He sustained severe injuries and died at the scene. The suspects reportedly fled immediately after the attack.
The crime came to light on Saturday morning when local residents noticed a body lying near the liquor shop and alerted the police. Personnel from Thenbagam Police Station rushed to the spot, secured the area, and shifted the body to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
As part of the investigation, police deployed a sniffer dog squad and forensic personnel at the scene. Officers are also examining CCTV footage from nearby establishments to identify and trace the suspects. A case of murder has been registered, and a manhunt is underway.
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