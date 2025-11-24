ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Dead, Over 30 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Two Buses In Tamil Nadu

A private bus going from Sankarankovil to Tenkasi rammed into another bus coming from the opposite direction.

Head On Collision Between Two Private Buses In Tamil Nadu
Officials and locals present at the accident site (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 24, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST

2 Min Read
Tenkasi: At least six people were killed and over 30 others injured after two private buses collided head-on near Kadayanallur in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district on Monday.

The incident took place in the Duraisamipuram area when a private bus travelling from Sankarankovil to Tenkasi rammed into another bus coming from the opposite direction, police officials said.

Upon receiving the information, the police and fire service personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the injured. The injured were then shifted by the ambulance service to the Tenkasi Government Hospital.

Officials said all the injured are undergoing treatment, and the condition of some remains critical. So far, six passengers, including five women and one man, have been confirmed dead, they said.

Officials led by Tenkasi District Collector Kamal Kishore and District Superintendent of Police Aravind inspected the accident site. The police have registered a case in connection with the accident, and an investigation is underway. Efforts are on to remove the damaged buses from the road, police said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the incident. In a post on X, he said, "I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of six lives in the bus accident that occurred in Tenkasi Kadayanallur."

“Immediately, I contacted @KKSSRR_DMK, the District In-Charge Minister, and instructed him to rush to the accident site. I have ordered the District Collector, who spoke to me from the scene of the accident, to visit the government hospital and ensure that the affected individuals receive the appropriate high-quality treatment,” he said.

“I convey my deepest condolences to the deceased and my sympathies to their families. The government stands in support of the swift recovery of those who have been injured,” CM Stalin added.

