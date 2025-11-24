ETV Bharat / bharat

Six Dead, Over 30 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Two Buses In Tamil Nadu

Tenkasi: At least six people were killed and over 30 others injured after two private buses collided head-on near Kadayanallur in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district on Monday.

The incident took place in the Duraisamipuram area when a private bus travelling from Sankarankovil to Tenkasi rammed into another bus coming from the opposite direction, police officials said.

Upon receiving the information, the police and fire service personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the injured. The injured were then shifted by the ambulance service to the Tenkasi Government Hospital.

Officials said all the injured are undergoing treatment, and the condition of some remains critical. So far, six passengers, including five women and one man, have been confirmed dead, they said.

Officials led by Tenkasi District Collector Kamal Kishore and District Superintendent of Police Aravind inspected the accident site. The police have registered a case in connection with the accident, and an investigation is underway. Efforts are on to remove the damaged buses from the road, police said.