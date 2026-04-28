Tamil Nadu: Surya Crowned ‘Miss Koovagam 2026’ At Vibrant Transgender Festival In Villupuram
The Koovagam festival, held annually during the Tamil month of Chithirai, is a major cultural and spiritual gathering for the transgender community.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Villupuram: At the annual beauty pageant, held as part of the famed Koovagam Festival at the Koothandavar Temple that celebrates transgender people, Surya Kutty from Coimbatore was crowned ‘Miss Koovagam 2026’ on Monday (April 27).
The event, hosted at the Villupuram Municipality Grounds, drew participation from transgender individuals across India and abroad, reflecting the festival's global significance. Nisha from Malaysia secured the second position, while Ananya from Puducherry finished third.
The Koovagam festival, held annually during the Tamil month of Chithirai, is a major cultural and spiritual gathering for the transgender community. Thousands of participants from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, along with international attendees from Singapore and Hong Kong, took part in the festivities.
A total of 25 contestants competed in the ‘Miss Koovagam’ pageant, which featured three rounds assessing confidence, talent, and stage presence. Surya’s standout performance in the ramp walk and her articulate responses, helped her clinch the coveted title.
Earlier, in the ‘Miss Thirunangai 2026’ competition, participants from Chennai dominated the top three positions, with Omana winning first place, followed by Sai Sri and Sukhi.
Addressing the gathering after the event, the winners highlighted the importance of family acceptance for transgender individuals and voiced concerns over the proposed Transgender Bill 2026.
The event also honoured seven individuals with the ‘Young Achiever Transgender Award,’ presented by the South Indian Transgender Federation. Cultural performances and celebrity presence, including playback singer Velmurugan and actor Bala, added to the festive atmosphere, with financial incentives awarded to achievers from the community.
The celebration once again underscored Koovagam's status as a powerful platform for visibility, empowerment, and solidarity within the transgender community.
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