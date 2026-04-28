ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: Surya Crowned ‘Miss Koovagam 2026’ At Vibrant Transgender Festival In Villupuram

The Koovagam festival is a major cultural and spiritual gathering for the transgender community ( ETV Bharat )

Villupuram: At the annual beauty pageant, held as part of the famed Koovagam Festival at the Koothandavar Temple that celebrates transgender people, Surya Kutty from Coimbatore was crowned ‘Miss Koovagam 2026’ on Monday (April 27).

The event, hosted at the Villupuram Municipality Grounds, drew participation from transgender individuals across India and abroad, reflecting the festival's global significance. Nisha from Malaysia secured the second position, while Ananya from Puducherry finished third.

The Koovagam festival, held annually during the Tamil month of Chithirai, is a major cultural and spiritual gathering for the transgender community. Thousands of participants from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, along with international attendees from Singapore and Hong Kong, took part in the festivities.

A total of 25 contestants competed in the ‘Miss Koovagam’ pageant, which featured three rounds assessing confidence, talent, and stage presence. Surya’s standout performance in the ramp walk and her articulate responses, helped her clinch the coveted title.